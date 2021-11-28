Fashion Designer & Off-White Founder Virgil Abloh Dies At 41

The world-renowned fashion designer Virgil Abloh has died at the age of 41. The announcement came on Nov. 28 on his personal Instagram page, where it was revealed that he’d been diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma (“a rare, aggressive form of cancer”) in 2019, and “chose to endure his battle privately.”

As he faced his illness, the post says, Abloh “[underwent] numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

“Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered,” the post continues. “Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”

Abloh’s creative career includes serving as the men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founding the popular brand Off-White. Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, called Abloh “a genius designer and a visionary,” in a statement, as well as “a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom.”

In 2018, Abloh was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People, and has worked with notable figures in fashion, sports, and beyond. Serena Williams lauded the designer for crafting her 2019 French Open uniform, which incorporated personal messages in French celebrating her being a mom, champion, and queen. Abloh was also a longtime collaborator with Kanye West. Per a GQ oral history, the “Donda” singer hired Abloh in 2007 to help him pivot into fashion, and they soon became “best friends,” West said in a Wall Street Journal interview, expressing his excitement that Abloh had been “crowned king” in becoming Louis Vuitton’s first-ever African-American artistic director.

Several celebrities and fans of Abloh took to Twitter to honor the late designer. “Thank you for all you did to support so many & how you pushed us to reimagine what’s possible,” wrote Riz Ahmed. “Rest in Power, King. You made an indelible mark on this world,” wrote Lenny Kravitz.

More to come...