Virgin River Season 4 Is Reportedly Already Underway

Virgin River Season 3 will definitely leave fans wanting more. Premiering on July 9, the season will include a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane, a new romance, and from the sounds of it, a big cliffhanger. “There will be an arrest at the end of Season 3 — but everything is not the way it looks,” showrunner Sue Tenney recently teased to Us Weekly. “The story is not over with the arrest.”

Netflix has yet to renew the romantic drama for a fourth season, but production for more episodes is reportedly slated to begin production in a few short weeks, and an official announcement shouldn’t be far behind. Not only is Virgin River among Netflix’s most popular shows, it has plenty of source material to draw from: it’s based on Robyn Carr’s book series of the same name, which contains a staggering 21 novels. “The way I look at the show is that we’re going to get as many seasons as we get,” Tenney said in a December interview with TVLine. “And when we get to that last season, we want [the characters] to be where [Carr] has them.”

Here’s what we know about a potential Season 4 so far.

The Virgin River Season 4 Premiere Date

In the past, Netflix has announced a renewal a few weeks after each season’s premiere. Season 3 is reportedly in pre-production, with full production expected to begin on July 28, so any updates should drop around the same time. Filming is currently slated to end in late November, according to the trade publication Production Weekly.

In terms of a premiere date, there was about a one year gap between the first two seasons, followed by a reduced eight-month break between Seasons 2 and 3. If filming for Season 4 ends in November as planned, Season 4 could easily maintain that schedule and hit Netflix sometime in early spring 2022.

The Virgin River Season 4 Cast

Season 3 features main cast members Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel Monroe), Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan), Daniel Gillies (Mark Monroe), Colin Lawrence (John “Preacher” Middleton), Annette O’Toole (Hope McCrea), Tim Matheson (Vernon “Doc” Mullins), Lauren Hammersley (Charmaine Roberts), Ben Hollingsworth (Dan Brady), Grayson Gurnsey (Ricky), and Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie). Newcomers Zibby Allen (as Jack’s sister Brie) and Stacey Farber (as Lilly’s daughter Tara) are also set to appear in addition to Jasmine Vega (Stella) and Kai Bradbury (Denny). The events of Season 3 will likely affect which cast members return, and more new faces could join Season 4 as well.

The Virgin River Season 4 Plot

The identity of Jack’s shooter — and the ensuing fallout from the incident — will take a major toll on his relationship with Mel. “In Season 3, at the end, they’re going to face an obstacle that could possibly change everything for them,” Tenney teased to Us Weekly, noting the pair is ultimately “forced to contemplate whether their present relationship is strong enough to survive the past.”

Breckenridge added that Mel’s ongoing desire to have a baby, coupled with Jack having twins with another woman, makes for a “very complicated” dynamic. “We’re just gonna have to ride that journey and see if their love prevails and whether Jack is down for having another child,” the actor said.

That’s not to mention that the shooting was also “extremely traumatic” for Mel, triggering memories of her husband’s passing. “That was the main reason why she didn’t want to get into a relationship with Jack because she was terrified, petrified of losing somebody that she loved again,” Breckenridge told Us. “I think there was a lot of emotional trauma for her and for Jack,” given what he may have experienced while serving in Iraq.

The Virgin River Season 4 Trailer

Because Virgin River’s fourth season has yet to be confirmed, let alone filmed, Netflix has not released a trailer. The streamer dropped the official Season 3 trailer about a month before the premiere, but this post will be updated as more information becomes available.