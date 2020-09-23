This year, great TV has been more necessary than ever to keep us going and to serve us a hefty dose of escapism. From Tiger King to Too Hot To Handle, the levels of reality TV have been off the scale, and I for one am super thankful for some light relief. Another show that's taken 2020 by storm is Below Deck, the Bravo yachting show that streams on Netflix and hayu. Our prayers have now been answered as new episodes are coming this November; here's how to watch the new series of Below Deck in the UK.

I've reached out to reps from Bravo and production company 51 Minds to get the lowdown on when we can expect the new season to drop in the UK, but Metro reports that the episodes will be airing in the UK on HayU. Previous seasons have shown on the platform, as well as on Netflix and ITVBe. It's so far unclear whether the new eps will arrive on the same date the series first airs in the U.S. on Bravo (Nov. 2), or whether we will have to wait a little longer.

However, there's plenty to get excited about in the meantime, from details of the new episodes to a brand new trailer that proves Series 8 will be just as drama-filled as you'd expect. Most notably, the cast list will see a big switch up this series, with new faces and the return of old favourites. Longtime fans will recognise Eddie Lucas, who returns as bosun of My Seanna after leaving back in Series 3. There's also Captain Lee who, along with Eddie, was a member of the cast on the very first season of Below Deck.

Along with Eddie will be a whole host of newbies, including deckhands James Hough (a ladies man from England) and Shane Coopersmith (a spearfisher from California), and Australian adventurer Francesca Rubi, who takes over as Chief Stew following Kate Chastain's exit last series.

Then there's interior stews Elizabeth Frankini (a Long Island native) and Kiwi Isabelle "Izzy" Wouters. Rounding up the group is Rachel Hargrove from Florida, who is coming on board as the yacht's chef.

Series 8 will see the charter return to the waters of the Caribbean, which haven't been seen since Series 5. Along with the usual drama, the new episodes will cover the beginnings of the coronavirus pandemic, when crew members aboard first learn of its severity. As Captain Lee puts it in the trailer, "The f*cking world's going to hell in a f*cking handbasket". Yep.