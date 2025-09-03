The Wednesday Team Responded To Season 3 Release Date Speculation

It’s been another twisty trip to Nevermore Academy. But will there be a Wednesday Season 3 to address the Sept. 3 finale’s biggest cliffhangers?

While the streaming hit is known for mystery, this is one question with a clear answer: Wednesday has indeed been renewed for a third season. Here’s everything to know about the next installment so far.

A Wednesday Season 3 Release Date Clue

With the second installment of Wednesday dropping nearly three years after the first, fans may worry that they’ll have to wait just as long for Season 3. But as co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar recently told Collider, that long wait included a writers strike and production’s move from Romania to Ireland. “So, we had a lot of logistical issues to deal with,” Millar explained.

Millar — who also serves as co-showrunner with Gough — said that “18 months would be the bare minimum we could get this show back up, just from production to air.”

The pair also said they were “down the road” in the writers' room for Season 3. And when asked about potentially returning in 2027 — if filming were to start soon — Gough affirmed that “would be ideal.” However, an official production start date hasn’t been announced.

Netflix

Expect Your Faves To Return

As the latest chapter proved, the Wednesday Season 3 cast isn’t limited to characters who are technically alive. But for now, you can likely count on the core cast to return — including Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Emma Myers as Enid, Hunter Doohan as Tyler, and Joy Sunday as Bianca. The brooding brood is also likely to return, with Catherine Zeta-Jones starring as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Fred Armisen as Fester, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, and Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester.

“Fans should be very worried for Enid,” Millar recently told Netflix, nodding to the character turning into an alpha werewolf in Season 2.

Netflix

Fortunately, at the end of Season 2, Wednesday sets out to save her roomie. “Enid is going to be stuck as a werewolf, having some crazy adventures up in Canada,” Myers said. “But she’s going on a journey to find how to turn back into a human. Wolf-Enid probably expects Wednesday to come find and help her — or, at least, I imagine she hopes for it.”

Family-wise, Gough told Netflix that Season 3 will be the “darkest chapter of the Addams family” yet, especially given the 11th-hour reveal about Aunt Ophelia’s whereabouts.

“That reveal is hopefully a nice breadcrumb that leads audiences to wonder about Season 3 and what the new adventure for Wednesday will be,” Millar said.