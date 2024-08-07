Jenna Ortega is addressing the backlash sparked by her comments about the Wednesday writers.

The supernatural Netflix drama debuted in 2022 and stars Ortega as the titular character, Wednesday Addams. The show quickly became one of the streamer’s biggest hits. However, the lead star caused a stir in 2023 when she criticized the show’s writing.

Appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Ortega said she “had to put my foot down on set” and “started changing lines” she felt didn’t represent her character.

“I would have to sit down with the writers, and they'd be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn't do certain things,” she said at the time.

The actor has now addressed her podcast comments in a new interview with Vanity Fair, admitting that she “probably could have used my words better.” She continued, “I think, oftentimes, I'm such a rambler. I think it was hard because I felt like had I represented the situation better, it probably would've been received better.”

Ortega’s remarks made headlines amid the Writers Guild of America strike, leading to backlash from both fans and those in the industry. In her Vanity Fair interview, the actor said the fallout “felt almost dystopian.”

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. Netflix

“Everything that I said felt so magnified. I felt like a caricature of myself,” she continued. “You're never going to please everybody, and as someone who naturally was a people pleaser, that was really hard for me to understand.”

Ortega also confessed to Vanity Fair that she even “got sick of” herself at the peak of Wednesday’s success. “My face was everywhere … so it's like, fair enough, if I were opening my phone and I saw the same girl with some stupid quote or something, I would be over it too.”

Wednesday Season 2

The hit Netflix drama’s first season centered on the iconic Addams Family daughter, Wednesday Addams, who enrolled as a student at Nevermore Academy. There, she began mastering her emerging psychic abilities and helped stop a killing spree in the local town.

Netflix confirmed in January that Wednesday had been renewed for Season 2, and production began in Dublin, Ireland, in May.

Along with returning cast members Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez, among many others, the new season will introduce a string of newbies, including Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Christopher Lloyd, and Billie Piper.