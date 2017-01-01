They may have broken up on The Bachelorette in 2014, but E! News reported that Andi Dorfman and Nick Viall recently sparked dating rumors again when they were spotted running together in California. The outlet reported that Nick quickly nipped any speculation in the bud, saying on Instagram. "Sorry for the buzz kill.. not dating. Additionally, the only benefits that come from this friendship is conversation and running tips." In June 2020, Andi moved to California from New York, and it seems that Nick's been helping her adjust to her new digs.

"Andi and Nick are friends," an anonymous source told People of the situation. "She just moved to LA so they met up for a run. There is nothing more to report on here. She's not focused on dating right now, she's focused on starting a business."

It's unclear what that business may be, although fans of Andi's know that she's very passionate about fitness and running, so it's possible that she plans to enter that space in some way.

Post-Bachelorette, Andi also became an author, writing two books about her life. The first, It's Not Okay, detailed her time on The Bachelor and Bachelorette as well as the breakdown of her engagement to her Bachelorette winner, Josh Murray. Her second book, Single State of Mind, documented her newly single life in New York City.

In late 2018, Entertainment Tonight reported that Single State of Mind was going to be turned into a scripted TV show. It's possible the project is still in the works, but there haven't been any updates in over a year.

Andi did recently update fans that she's working on a third book. She told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that she's going for "more of a serious vibe" with the next written installment of her life. In the book, she plans to chronicle why she made the big move to California and her new life there. And who knows, maybe there will even be a chapter about Nick Viall.