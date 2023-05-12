On Netflix’s Queer Eye, the Fab Five of Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, and Antoni Porowski typically transform the lives of everyday people — affectionately referred to as their weekly “heroes.” But Queer Eye Season 7 saw the team work with a bona fide local celebrity: Dan Stein (aka Deli Dan), owner of Stein’s Market and Deli in New Orleans. Between rave reviews, nearly 20,000 Instagram followers, and major A-lister support (more on that later), it’s clear that Dan doesn’t need any tips on growing his business. However, his deli is so successful that it takes time from his personal life and his girlfriend, Cara, of two years.

Before the Fab Five met Dan, they learned that Cara was “one foot in and one foot out” in her relationship with Dan. “[Her daughter] Madeline wants the Fab Five to help shape up Dan to be the boyfriend he needs to be for her mom, and help him end his codependent relationship with his deli,” Jonathan read in Dan’s nomination letter. “Our mission this week is to turn Deli Dan into Cara’s dream man.”

The team worked with Dan to establish a style and self-care routine, especially since he was using saliva to style his hair before meeting Jonathan. As Dan told Karamo, his low self-esteem could be one of the reasons he spends so much time at the deli (and not enough with Cara). “I make her feel less important than she should feel,” he said. “I raise her stress level because she cannot rely on me. I’m not inflicting pain on her because I want to. I hurt too. Always. And the best way for me not to hurt is to stay in my business. Working in the store is my ibuprofen.”

By the end of Dan’s time with the Fab Five, he was excited about making positive changes in his relationship with Cara. However, he was also realistic about the next steps. “This is all really nice and this is great,” he told Cara over homemade dinner. “But you know, I quite frankly think it’s gonna take more work on my behalf.”

So, what is Queer Eye’s Dan Stein doing now? And are Dan and Cara still together?

Dan’s Instagram account doesn’t give much away from his personal life — it is technically the deli’s account. However, a recent photo shows Dan sporting the same clean-shaven look he had at the end of Queer Eye. Jonathan told him he looked happier and more relaxed that way, so perhaps Dan agrees!

In the meantime, the deli continues to flourish. In December (seemingly after filming wrapped), Blake Lively shared her love for the New Orleans staple on Instagram. “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant,” she wrote, sharing her “home edition” of the deli’s Rachel Sandwich. Her tip? Ask for extra crispy meat and bread.