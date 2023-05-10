Karamo Brown always knows what to say on Queer Eye, especially when it comes to relationships, naturally making viewers wonder if the 42-year-old culture guru is single or dating someone special himself. Not only is Brown taken, but he wants to take the next step in his relationship. Brown has been dating Carlos Medel for over two years, and he’s ready for his boyfriend to become his husband.

Medel is a photographer and art director who’s worked on campaigns for brands like Kylie Cosmetics, which is actually a part of how the couple met. As he told Yahoo! in August 2021, Brown was browsing Medel’s work on Instagram and accidentally liked one of his posts, which led the 29-year-old photog to slide into his DMs. “I like to watch makeup and hair things because they relax me, even though I’m bald and he’s a beauty photographer,” he said. “I saw his and it was like, these are some beautiful shots and I accidentally clicked a photo. He saw it and said, thank you for liking my work and that’s how we met.” The rest was history.

The two are not shy when it comes to gushing about each other or even creating viral videos together on Instagram, the place where it all started. Most recently, Brown paid tribute to his beau on Valentine’s Day, affectionally calling him a Spanish nickname to reflect his heritage. “Mi vida, thank you for always making me feel safe, seen and supported,” he wrote. Medel sweetly responded with a comment written in Spanish.

In April, Brown told Page Six that he’s ready to marry Medel, joking that his “biological clock is ticking” and he was waiting for a proposal. “I’m trying not to be the boyfriend that pressures while also dropping hints,” he said.

Prior to dating Medel, the talk show host was in a relationship with Ian Jordan for over a decade. The two got engaged in May 2018 before eventually splitting in 2020. “We were supposed to get married, and the pandemic made us realize that there are some things we need to work on, and we weren’t able to work them out and I was willing to, but it just didn’t work,” he explained to Page Six. However, he said that he has been able to fix that issue in his relationship with Medel. “Now we’re at a place where with my new partner, we’re not having any issues,” he reassured. “Things are great.”