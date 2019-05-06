Former Bachelorette Jillian Harris Recently Postponed Her Wedding

Ten years after her turn on The Bachelorette, Jillian Harris' life looks very different. The interior designer has now expanded to become a lifestyle influencer, cookbook co-author, and TV personality, having appeared on Canada's Handyman Challenge and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition as well as hostedLove It or List It Vancouver. She's also engaged and has two kids: Leo, 4, and Annie, 1.

Though Harris ended her season engaged to Ed Swiderski, she broke things off with him in 2016 after reportedly discovering he'd cheated on her. Soon afterward, she met her now fiancé, Justin Pasutto. The pair planned to get married this summer, but recently announced their decision to postpone the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to one of Harris' blog posts, they haven't chosen a new date.

"I was SO looking forward to our big day and celebrating with all of our family and friends, but I do realize that this is a very unconventional situation and there was absolutely no way we could have predicted this," she wrote. "I’m a huge believer that everything happens for a reason and maybe for some reason this year just wasn’t meant to be. I know that the wedding will happen and Justin and I will eventually be able to celebrate our love surrounded by all of our family and friends. But for the time being, I am just so grateful for the things that we have."

Harris documents all the things they have to be grateful for on her Instagram accounts, of which she has four: her personal page, her brand's account, a digital marketing account, and one for her monthly subscription "Jilly Boxes." Across all of them, she shares and sells image editing presets, essential oil diffusers, rompers, and more.

When she's not promoting her latest project or sharing cute pics of her kids, Harris uses her platform to raise money for charity, donating funds raised through Cameo — where fans can purchase personalized video shoutouts — to various causes. June's proceeds were donated to flood relief in Fort MacMurray, and July's were given to foundations for children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy.