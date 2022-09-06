While the fourth season of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows concludes on Sept. 6, viewers already have something to look forward to. In June, the network renewed the vampire-themed comedy for Season 5 and Season 6.

“There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series,” FX Entertainment president Nick Grad told Variety in a statement. “What We Do in the Shadows excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors, and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way.”

Indeed, the show has earned 17 Emmy nominations to date, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and continues to be a fan favorite. Here’s everything to know about What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 so far.

The What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Cast

Despite the early renewal, FX has yet to announce which characters might be back for Season 5, but the Season 4 cast included: Kayvan Novak (Nandor the Relentless), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja of Antipaxos), Matt Berry (Laszlo Cravensworth), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson), and Harvey Guillén (Guillermo de la Cruz).

Expect plenty more surprise celebrity guest stars, too. So far, such stars as Tilda Swinton, Evan Rachel Wood, Fred Armisen, Craig Robinson, Mark Hamill, Nick Kroll, Kristen Schaal, Wesley Snipes, Danny Trejo, Vanessa Bayer, Benedict Wong, Haley Joel Osment, and Cree Summer have made cameos on the series.

Russ Martin/FX

The What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Plot

With future installments already confirmed, the events of the Season 4 finale will likely set up another adventure for the Staten Island undead. Recent episodes have largely put a spotlight on Colin, who’s gone from a baby to hitting puberty over the course of the season. That growth spurt put a damper on his nightclub act, as Laszlo has done his best to keep him from becoming boring, leaving his future in question.

Meanwhile, Nadja’s nightclub also remains in a precarious position, having lost its main performer, and so a decision on whether to close the business could also be forthcoming. The finale will also likely address Nandor and Guillermo’s latest dispute over the former turning Marwa into a carbon copy of the latter’s boyfriend to spice up his marriage.

Plenty more laughs lie ahead, too. Co-showrunner Stefani Robinson explained to The Hollywood Reporter in August that their pitch meetings usually consist of “a bunch of silly ideas and stories.”

“Once we actually start shaping the season and figuring out what stories we want to tell, those pitches emerge victorious, in the way that we can build a more emotional arc around them,” she explained. Co-showrunner Paul Simms also joked that it’s a “constant challenge” coming up with new and creative storylines. “These characters have lived for hundreds of years — they don’t need to do anything,” he said. “The hardest part is finding jeopardy and things that they want. They’ve had, basically, zero goals for 200 years.”

The What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Premiere Date

Season 4 reportedly began filming in September 2021 and wrapped about three months later ahead of a July 12 premiere. Because Season 5 is also reportedly slated to kick off filming in September, expect the new episodes to begin airing in summer 2023.

This post will be updated as more What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 details become available.