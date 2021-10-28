The Season 3 finale of What We Do In The Shadows ended on quite the cliffhanger, with Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak) choosing to explore life outside of Staten Island and away from his fellow vampire roommates. But fans can rest assured that the show will be back to capture his time away: FX renewed What We Do In The Shadows for a fourth season in August, weeks before the third season even premiered.

“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” FX entertainment executive Nick Grad said of the vampire mockumentary series an Aug. 13 statement per Variety. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

According to a Sept. 27 Instagram post from cast member Harvey Guillén, who plays human familiar Guillermo de la Cruz, filming for the fourth season began in Toronto about a month after the announcement. Here’s everything else we know about Season 4 so far.

The What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Premiere Date

FX has confirmed that What We Do In The Shadows’ fourth season will premiere sometime in 2022. The network has yet to reveal a specific date, but fans can likely expect the show to return in the spring. The previous two seasons began airing in March and April, respectively, with Season 3 debuting in September due to production delays from the pandemic.

The What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Cast

In addition to Novak and Guillén, other regular cast members include Matt Berry (Laszlo Cravensworth), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), and Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson). Energy vampire Colin (Mark Proksch) died at the end of Season 3 when he reached his 100-year expiration date, but several fan theories suggest that he isn’t really dead and could still potentially return for Season 4.

Viewers will also meet more of the family members Guillermo has neglected in service of his vampire friends following the introduction of his mom Silvia (Myrna Cabello) in Season 2. “In Episode 4, you’re going to meet all of Guillermo’s family in a way that makes him very anxious,” executive producer Paul Simms revealed during FX’s TCA panel in August, though casting has yet to be announced. “We’ll learn that if he has Van Helsing DNA, then so does the rest of his family even though they might not realize it themselves. But we haven’t even shot that yet.”

In addition, fans can look forward to more celebrity cameos. Tilda Swinton, Evan Rachel Wood, Craig Robinson, Mark Hamill, Nick Kroll, Kristen Schaal, Wesley Snipes, Danny Trejo, Vanessa Bayer, Benedict Wong, Haley Joel Osment, and Cree Summer have previously appeared in guest roles on the series.

The What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Plot

Aside from Nandor’s decision to leave Staten Island, Simms let slip during a roundtable at New York Comic Con that Season 4’s first episode will incorporate the Suez Canal blockage into the storyline, but with a less dire portrayal. “We’ve created a world where people escape to watch our show,” Guillén said, per Syfy Wire. “There’s no reason to make those waters murky.”

Don’t expect the show to cover the pandemic, though. “I think that’s what the beauty of [the characters] and the show is: you don’t have to pay any attention to current affairs because they are very self-involved people who have lived through every president, every regime, every pandemic,” Demetriou added at Comic Con. “They’d just say, ‘Oh! This one was over quickly! Wow, different to the Spanish Flu.’”

During a NYCC panel later the same day, Simms also reportedly said Season 4 will include “the most ambitious episode we’ve done as far as seeing the other creatures of the supernatural world.”

The What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Trailer

FX typically releases the new season’s trailer about a month before the premiere date, so fans can likely expect to get a sneak peek in early spring 2022. This post will be updated as more details become available.