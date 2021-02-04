BBC Radio 4’s popular crime drama Annika Stranded is finally getting the TV treatment. Simply titled Annika, Nicola Walker will reprise her role from the radio show as Scandanavian detective Annika Strandhed. But instead of leading a murder squad in Oslo, she’ll be making the move to Scotland, where she’ll be in charge of a homicide unit. Here’s everything we know so far about Annika.

When will Annika air?

Set to be broadcast by UKTV’s crime channel Alibi, the show has yet to receive an official release date. But the series did start filming in early December, with film crews spotted in Glasgow, Helensburgh, and Rhu, the Scotsman reports. According to Radio Times, Annika could potentially air later this year.

What's the plot of Annika?

Written by Nick Walker (no relation to Nicola), the radio series followed Annika as she investigates criminal cases with a murder squad in Oslo. The series, also written by Nick Walker, will follow the same trajectory – only this time she’ll be doing so on the water, with a new specialist marine Homicide Unit (MHU) “that is tasked with investigating the unexplained, brutal, and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up on the waterways of Scotland.”

Who's in the cast of Annika?

Joining Walker on her character’s new journey is Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews, Katie Leung as DC Blair Ferguson, Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke, and Kate Dickie as DCI Diane Oban. Annika’s daughter Morgan also stars, played by Silvie Furneaux.

The series will also feature directors Philip John (Downton Abbey) and Fiona Walton (Waterloo Road).

Is there a trailer for Annika?

Not yet. But Alibi has released two first-look images of the show – one of Nicola Walker as Annika by herself, and another with Sives, Leung, and Roach, per Radio Times.

In the meantime, you can familiarise yourself with Annika through the BBC Radio 4 series, which is available to listen to on BBC Sounds.