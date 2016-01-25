The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! is a trip down memory lane, reintroducing us to fan favorites and villains from seasons past. And since the June 22 episode is about Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, chances are Jubilee Sharpe will be featured. Jubilee, who was known on the show for her tragic and inspirational backstory — she was adopted in Haiti at age six after most of her family was killed, and went on to serve in the U.S. Army for eight years — was enough of a staple in Bachelor Nation that at one point she even considered becoming The Bachelorette. But lately, she's been relatively quiet about what's going on in her life.

Her Instagram profile is set to private, but her bio says she's living in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Over on Facebook, her most recent public posts advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement. On June 10, she shared a Change.org petition to declare the Ku Klux Klan a terrorist organization, and on June 11, she commented on a viral post from Florida Police Scanner that pictured a crying young girl, visibly worried about her dad's safety as a police officer. "Does someone want to tell her...or should I?!" Jubilee wrote. "Whew! The f*ckn’ irony." On June 5, she updated her profile picture writing, "Feeling black...can’t delete that later."

Jubilee's Twitter is still public, however, her latest original tweet was posted back in March. And it revealed that she was definitely a Hannah Ann fan during Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. "Am I the only one who wants him to pick Hannah Ann and also finds Madi manipulative??" she wrote. Later, she followed that up with, "This tough Hannah Ann is BEAUTIFUL!!"