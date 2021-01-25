Danny Dyer Had The Sweetest Reaction To Becoming A Grandad For The First Time

On Sunday, January 24, 2021, Dani Dyer welcomed her first child with partner Sammy Kimmence. “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived,” Dyer captioned an Instagram post announcing the news. “We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy. Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown. The best experience ever will never forget this day.”

The celebratory comments have been flooding in, including some from Love Island alumni like Georgia Steel, Zara McDermott, and Samira Mighty. “I told you it would be a boy too!!” Mighty commented.

Because of lockdown, it’s unclear when Dani's dad Danny Dyer will be able to meet his grandchild for the first time. Prior to the baby’s birth, Danny spoke of his concerns on their podcast Sorted with the Dyers (via Metro). “You know, I’m a little bit concerned because you’re having a pandemic kid,” he told Dani. “Which means that rules me going up the hospital. And I’m so confused with the support bubble thing, I don’t think I’m allowed to see my own grandchild.”

“I know, I wanted you up the hospital,” Dani replied. “It’s so s**t”.

Current restrictions only allow a birth partner during delivery, and it looks like Danny was unable to be at the hospital as he reposted his daughter’s photo to celebrate the news. “So my baby had a baby. F**ck me we needed some joy this year,” he captioned the repost on Instagram. “So proud of you @danidyerxx cannot wait to meet the little beaut.”

