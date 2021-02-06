Gordon Ramsay will soon make his debut beyond the kitchen, as a game show host on BBC One’s brand new Bank Balance. The series will be set in a vault, where contestants will have to work in pairs to balance stacks of gold bars in order to stand a chance of winning vast amounts of cash. In his previous cooking shows, Ramsay has been pretty generous when it comes to prizes – contestants on Hell's Kitchen, for example, could win the opportunity to work with the celebrity chef, along with taking home $250,000. So, what’s the prize on Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance?

Ramsay and the Beeb have been fairly quiet about what Bank Balance actually entails. So far, the only details that have been released are that the game show will involve various bank paraphernalia, like the aforementioned gold bars, and that the crux of it will be based around a balancing act. Bustle has reached out to a rep for Bank Balance to see if they can shed some light on the prize, but have yet to hear back. However, Ramsay has hinted that the players will have to “play a game of strategy and skill to possibly win a massive amount of cash.” Of course, that also implies that contestants will stand to lose large quantities of money in the process of the game playing, too.

There’s currently no official air date for Bank Balance, but it reportedly started filming late last year, following the closure of applications for the game show.

Bank Balance isn’t the only new TV venture that Ramsay has in the works, either. Announced last January, the celebrity chef is also set to be at the helm of an Apprentice-cum-Dragon's Den-style show that will “see food and drink entrepreneurs compete” for his investment. Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars was initially slated to begin filming in mid-2020, but has reportedly been postponed due to the pandemic. According to Radio Times, there are still plans to start filming sometime this year.