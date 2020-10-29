Amy's Last Superstore Episode Will "Give Her The Sendoff She Deserves"

Amy Sosa isn't leaving the Cloud 9 store just yet. America Ferrera will appear in Season 6 of Superstore, returning to the NBC sitcom for two episodes, according to TVLine. In February, NBC announced Ferrera would leave the show at the end of Season 5, despite having renewed the comedy for another season, according to EW. Ferrera, who has played store manager Amy Sosa and served as an executive producer since 2015, is leaving the show to focus on the next phase of her career and family.

NBC announced Ferrera's departure early, but in March, the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to complete Superstore Season 5 as planned, with 21 of 22 episodes filmed. As a result, Ferrera is signed on to appear in not one but two episodes of the upcoming season, including the sitcom's 100th episode, to wrap up her storyline.

Superstore showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller will also be incorporating the coronavirus pandemic into Amy's departure storyline, which was set into motion last season when she accepted a corporate job in California. The two told EW the premiere will be focused on "COVID and how it changes the world of Cloud 9," and that in the episode Amy will be "starting her new job remotely while still trying to manage the store."

The second episode will focus on Amy's last day at Cloud 9, and according to Green and Miller, it will "fully give her the sendoff she deserves." Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic in both the real world and the world of the show, they added that they wanted her storyline to end on a positive, hopeful note.

In February, Ferrera issued a statement about leaving the popular sitcom, calling the five years she spent working on the show "the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career," per EW. The star also thanked creator Justin Spitzer for inviting her to be a part of "the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore." She added, "I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family."