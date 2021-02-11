The Superstore Series Finale Could Mean An Amy & Jonah Reunion

Bring your final selections to the front! Superstore fans knew the NBC sitcom would end on its current sixth season, but the newly announced finale date will arrive sooner than most shoppers might expect. The network delivered the news via a very on-brand "blowout sale" Instagram post that read, "Attention Cloud 9 shoppers: We have a very special sale going on while supplies last!" The accompanying photo included a sign that stated the Superstore series finale would take place on Mar. 25. Sadly, there are no signs the network will change its mind and bring the show back for Season 7.

This leaves viewers a little more than a month to say goodbye and see how the Cloud 9 team wrap up outstanding storylines – most notably, what’s next for Jonah? Will the newly single employee stick around at Cloud 9 or plan his next move somewhere new? And how will the finale impact the Cheyenne and Bo spinoff?

Fortunately, the finale will be a special one-hour episode – so fans will have double the time to see the associates off. America Ferrera's Amy recently departed the store and the series at the start of Season 6 and has not been announced to return for the finale. That said, it's not out of the question either. When viewers last saw Amy, she said goodbye to Jonah before moving to California for her new corporate position. She wasn't ready to commit to marriage or moving across the country together, to Jonah's dismay. But as he told her, should she ever change her mind, she'll know where to find him. It's possible Amy might reconsider and return to St. Louis to patch things up as a final surprise to loyal fans.

In an interview with TVLine, Colton Dunn, who plays the sardonic Garrett, discussed the possibility of Amy's return and the show wrapping up. “I don’t know, man, but I’m sure that the writers are trying to cook up something so we can make sure that these characters’ stories finish the right way," he told the site. Also a writer for the show, Dunn described his time working on Superstore as "an amazing ride." He added, "We did 100+ episodes, which is not something that you see these days."

While the sitcom will be missed, this may not be the last time you see some of your favorite Cloud 9 associates. A spinoff series about Cheyenne and her husband, Bo, is underway at NBC. Though the network has yet to announce a release date or specific details, Deadline reported that Bo & Cheyenne will see the couple "balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America."