After being cut short due to coronavirus in April, The Walking Dead will finally return on Sunday, Oct. 4. The episode would have marked the 10th season finale, but following the shutdown, showrunner Angela Kang announced in July that the Walking Dead Season 10 will come back with six additional episodes next year.

An official return date has not been announced, but Kang noted the remainder of Season 10 will air in early 2021 "if all goes well." "Our ability to resume [filming] in the safest possible way is something we are closely focused on," AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan said during an August conference call, per Deadline. "We will continue to monitor and adjust accordingly depending on local circumstances."

The added six episodes bring Season 10 to 22 episodes in total — aka the longest season in Walking Dead history. The Walking Dead was also renewed for an 11th season in 2019. AMC announced earlier this month that it will be The Walking Dead's final season, which will run for 24 episodes across two years. The first 12 will air in 2021 and the final dozen in 2022, assuming the series doesn't hit any further delays.

Jace Downs/AMC

In addition, there are two Walking Dead spinoffs in the works. The first, which will revolve around Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) has already been ordered to series at AMC and is set for a 2023 premiere. So after a lengthy hiatus, Walking Dead fans have plenty of content headed their way.