Grimes' Involvement With 'Cyberpunk 2077' Fits Her Aesthetic Perfectly

Based on the tabletop game Cyberpunk 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 will see players immersed in a world where advanced technology has led to humans being enhanced with synthetic mods and cybernetics. Featuring Keanu Reeves and music by Grimes, it’s already one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2020, but when is Cyberpunk 2077 out in the UK?

First announced in May 2012, game developer CD Projekt Red left fans in the lurch until its release date was revealed during last year’s E3 event. After being introduced by Keanu Reeves — who plays character Johnny Silverhand in-game — a trailer was shown which ended with a release date of April 16, 2020.

However, this all changed in January, when developer CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will be pushed back to Sep. 17. "We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there's still work to be done," the developer tweeted. "We need more time to finishing playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect."

Even though this gave the development team five months to add the finishing touches to the game, the developer announced on June 18 that Cyberpunk 2077’s release has been pushed back further to November 19. In a new statement, CD Projekt Red revealed that while the game “is finished both content and gameplay-wise,” the amount of complex content interwoven into Cyberpunk’s framework means that the team needs “to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs,” the developer wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Those of you who are familiar with the way we make games know that we won’t ship something which is not ready,” the statement reads. “Our intention is to make Cyberpunk 2077 something that will stay with [players] for years to come. In the end, we hope you understand why we did what we did.”

Despite the gaming going gold, meaning that the game has all the content in it and can be completed, Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed further. The game will now drop on Dec. 10, following a statement issued by CD Projekt Red detailing that “the biggest challenge” they are facing is shipping the game “on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time” while working from home. The team are currently working on preparing and testing nine versions of the game while also making sure compatibility between current-gen and next-gen consoles is perfect.

“Most likely, there are many emotions and questions in your heads, so first and foremost, please accept our humble apologies,” the developer said in another statement. “We feel we have an amazing game on our hands and are willing to make every decision, even the hardest ones, if it ultimately leads to you getting a video game that you’ll fall in love with.”

The new date is close to a month after the release of Microsoft’s next-gen console, the Xbox X Series, but there’s no need to fret on buying another copy of the game. Microsoft has announced new forms of compatibility, including the Smart Delivery Initiative. Instead of buying another copy of a game for the next-gen console, you’ll receive it for free, which includes Cyberpunk 2077. “Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades,” Cyberpunk’s twitter handle wrote. “Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available.” Score.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still available to pre-order, and depending on how much you’re willing to spend there’s a collector’s edition worth £249.99 through GAME. This includes a collector’s edition box, steelbook, hardcover art book, metal pin set, 25cm “depicting V — the game’s protagonist — in action,” and a bunch of other cyberpunk-ingly amazing merch. Amazon also have an exclusive steelbook to pre-order as well for £49.99, which is different from GAME’s version.

Both editions include a digital copy of the soundtrack, which features some pretty amazing talent. One, in particular, being Grimes, who will take on the persona of pop star Lizzy Wizzy. As Stereogum writes, she will “have music on the game’s soundtrack alongside the likes of A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels, all of them performing under the guise of musicians within the universe.”

Each musician has a dedicated faction within Cyberpunk 2077’s fictional Night City, and Grimes/Lizzy Wizzy’s music will reign over one that is “scary and pretty at the same time,” as she described in a promo for the soundtrack. In a recent livestream, which has since been taken down, the singer spoke about the backstory of her character. I’m not entirely sure if she was supposed to talk about it, but it was nice to see how excited she was for the game. I won’t spoil it here, but if you wanna know the Cyberpunk Reddit page has a summary of what she said.

Grimes debuted one of the tracks that will play in-game during the 2019 Game Awards, titled ‘4ÆM’. During the performance, Grimes puts on a headset and collapses into her in-game persona, while the music video for the song plays on a screen behind her. The song features on her fifth album Miss Anthropocene, released on Feb. 21.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated to include information about the the Xbox X Series.

This article was originally published on Jan. 11, 2020