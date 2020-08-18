Dani & Danny Dyer Want To Solve All Your Dramas On Their New Podcast

It’s been quite a year for Dani Dyer so far. Not only has she been keeping followers seriously entertained with her family TikToks, in July 2020 the Love Island 2018 winner announced that she’s expecting her first baby with her partner Sammy Kimmence. It’d seem that she’s found her happily ever after and she’s ready to share her pearls of wisdom, in the form of a father-daughter podcast. Yes, Dani Dyer is launching a podcast with Danny Dyer, called Sorted With The Dyers.

During her time in the villa, Dani often played the role of agony aunt, skills she's now putting to good use by teaming up with her dad. Together, the duo will "sort" all your dating dilemmas and workplace dramas. Dani took to Instagram to announce, “I've got some more exciting news to share with you all! My dad @officialdannydyer and I are launching a podcast with @SpotifyUK! We want to help you sort out your everyday life dramas, from relationship troubles to things going on in your lives that are making you cringe! If you have a question you want us to answer about life's ups and downs, email us at sorted@dyerspodcast.com. We can't wait to hear from you all!"

Basically, if you’re having a problem with a colleague or you can’t get your crush to commit, the Dyers are on hand to sort it out for you. On his own Instagram Danny wrote, “Me and my daughter Dani are making a podcast for @SpotifyUK and we will be answering your personal life questions. Send us your dilemmas to sorted@dyerspodcast.com and we might help you sort it out. Remember, stay safe and stay proper...."

Sorted With The Dyers feels like fans are going to get behind the scenes access to the conversations that go on around the Dyers kitchen table. There will be 25 episodes which will be available on Spotify come October 2020.