What We Know About The UK Schedule For Succession S3

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard about HBO’s Succession. The satirical drama series, created by Peep Show writer Jesse Armstrong, follows the dysfunctional dynamics of the uber-rich Roy family, who own the WayStar RoyCo media empire. It’s a recipe for great TV, as four rich kids — ‘number one boy’ Kendall, Roman, Shiv, and Connor, all unlikeable yet sympathetic in their own way — fight it out for the favour of their heartless father, media titan Logan Roy. The supporting characters are memorable too: from their subtly ambitious underdog of a cousin Gregg, to Waystar’s cooly calculative general counsel Gerri.

With seasons one and two airing in 2018 and 2019 respectively, fans were met with a treat when on July 6, HBO released a trailer for its long-awaited third season, which had delays in production due to lockdown. The trailer hints at the aftermath of season two’s bombshell ending (no spoilers here!), which is sure to set the Roy family alight once again.

Here in the UK, Succession previously aired on Sky Atlantic and Now TV — where you can still find seasons one and two. It’s likely therefore that British audiences will be able to follow the third season there too, when it arrives on screen in fall. However, there’s been no confirmation yet on when it will arrive on British shores but Bustle will definitely keep you updated, so watch this space.

The show is a critic’s darling: sweeping a BAFTA for Best International Programme, a Golden Globe AND a Primetime Emmy for in the television drama category, and for its lead actors Brian Jox (Logan) and Jeremy Strong (Kendall). It’s not just one for the pundits either, it’s been endless meme fodder for fans, who have been inspired by everything from its theme song to its razor sharp dialogue.

Given that fall is only months — weeks, in fact — away, perhaps it’s time for a rewatch?