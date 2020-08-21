See The Drag Race: Vegas Revue Queens React To The Coronavirus Shutdown

The Drag Race franchise's Las Vegas residency, Drag Race Live! Las Vegas, opened at The Flamingo hotel on Jan. 30, which is around when the show's corresponding docuseries, Drag Race: Vegas Revue began filming. The six-part series, premiering on Aug. 21, follows queens Asia O'Hara, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Derick Berry, and Yvie Oddly from rehearsals through to opening night, ultimately capturing their reactions to the coronavirus pandemic, which abruptly halted the show's production in March.

A sneak peak of those reactions appear in a trailer released on Aug. 13. "New York declared a state of emergency today and they're shutting down Broadway," Barry says while getting ready backstage. "Oh my god. What are we gonna do?" Michaels adds in a confessional. "I have no idea what's going on. What's gonna happen to us? This is kinda scary."

There's also some lighter footage to look forward to, including the queens' backstage jitters and drama, performance preparation, and even a potential new romance for Miss Vanjie. But it's odd going into the show knowing exactly how it will end. At the time of publication, the residency remains on hiatus through the end of the year, and the earliest tickets available are for performances on Jan. 28, 2021. Shows were initially supposed to end in August.

Eventually the queens will return to Vegas. But it's unclear whether or not the Vegas Revue cameras will join them.