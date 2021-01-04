You Don't Have To Wait Too Much Longer To Stream One Night In Miami

One Night in Miami has already made a limited theatrical premiere on Christmas Day, and after quickly becoming a critical success, Regina King's directorial debut has begun raising questions for viewers eager to see what all the hype is about without having to go to a theater. Specifically, audiences have begun to wonder: when and were can we stream One Night in Miami?

Thankfully, the answer is pretty simple: One Night in Miami will make its streaming debut on January 15 on Prime Video. There aren't any other plans for a wider streaming release, which perhaps makes sense, given that the film was distributed under the Amazon Studios banner.

The premise for One Night in Miami centers on a fictional account of a meeting between highly influential figures in Black history the night before and the day after Sonny Liston fought Muhammad Ali (then Cassius Clay) for the very first time in February 1964 in Miami Beach, Florida. Those figures include Clay (Eli Goree), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom, Jr.), and Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir).

The conversations as shown in One Night in Miami aren't accurate to history, given there is no direct account of what was said between the men when they actually met. But that doesn't detract from the power or the impact of the meeting, as Odie Henderson's RogerEbert.com review points out, "The writing finds an emotional accuracy within its dramatic license." That writing comes from Kemp Powers, and is actually an adaptation of his own stage play of the same name, which was first performed in 2013.

King spoke about the conversation at the center of the film and how it relates to present day reality with Entertainment Tonight Canada, saying, "Going into it, I knew how powerful these conversations were because, unfortunately, 60 years later what these men were talking about is being discussed now. When the protests started happening and we were in a pandemic, it made me feel it’s really necessary – it’s more than just a story, it’s a call to action and hopefully it’s received that way."