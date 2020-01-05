Schitt's Creek Season 6 Is Coming To Netflix *So* Soon

The Rose family bid farewell to motel-living when the series finale aired in April on Pop TV, but streaming fans everywhere want to know when Schitt's Creek Season 6 will be on Netflix. Viewers who love a good marathon have already suffered through a summer without the final season being available to stream, but it looks like the wait may finally be coming to an end. In a July appearance on Hot Ones (a show that features celebrities attempting to answer questions while eating increasingly spicy wings), Dan Levy shared that Schitt's Creek Season 6 would premiere on Netflix in October. Even though he was under the influence of a whole lot of hot sauce and Netflix hasn't confirmed the news, Levy's comments line up with the release dates for previous seasons, which have tended to arrive on Netflix in early October.

While Netflix has been instrumental to Schitt's Creek's stateside success, the comedy isn't one of the streamer's original series. It's actually a Canadian import that airs on the CBC in Canada and on Pop TV in the United States — even though many fans have discovered the show through its streaming home. And in this era of social distancing and quarantining with your loved ones, a show about a family living in close quarters with each other is more relevant than ever before.

Every season of Schitt's Creek has premiered linearly in January, with the first two seasons landing on Netflix in January 2017, per What's On Netflix. After that, Seasons 3-5 each had their Netflix premiere in October, roughly 10 months after their cable debut. If that pattern holds, then the final season of the Roses' adventures in Schitt's Creek will start streaming on Netflix sometime in October, likely in the first half of the month. The good news is, Netflix should be releasing the official list of October releases soon, which means fans could have the official premiere date any day now.

If you simply can't wait any longer to see David and Patrick's wedding for yourself, then you can always watch Season 6 on Pop TV or stream it via the cable channel's website with a cable subscription. Episodes are also be available to purchase via Apple, the Google Play store, and Amazon, if you would prefer to own them digitally.

Whether you decide to wait for the Netflix premiere or purchase the 14-episode Emmy-nominated final season right now, missing Season 6 is simply not an option. Schitt's Creek ended with just as much heart and humor as the series crammed into the previous five seasons. From the long-awaited nuptials of David and Patrick to Johnny admitting that moving to the small town has changed his family's lives for the better, there's plenty to love about the Rose family's bittersweet goodbye to the quirky town that solidified their family bond.

Fingers crossed, you'll be streaming the final season on Netflix any day now.