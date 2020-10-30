Based on James Preston's 2007 novel of the same name, Netflix's The Dig depicts one of the most famous archaeological digs in modern British history. Directed by Simon Stone, the film boasts an A-List cast and is fast becoming one of the platform's most highly-anticipated productions. If you'd like to discover more about the upcoming release, here's everything we know so far about Netflix's The Dig.

When Will The Dig Be On Netflix?

Unfortunately, an official release date is yet to be confirmed. However, as Stylist reports, The Dig is expected to be shown on Netflix and in selected cinemas.

What IsThe Dig About?

As previously mentioned, The Dig is adapted from the popular John Preston novel of the same name, and centres on the discovery of the Anglo-Saxon burial ship at Sutton Hoo in Suffolk — one of the most notable archaeological digs in British history. The story is set in 1939 on the eve of the Second World War, Digital Spy reports, and follows the stories of those affected by the dig, including widowed landowner Edith Pretty and amateur archaeologist Basil Brown.

Who's In The Cast OfThe Dig?

The cast of Netflix's upcoming adaptation features Ralph Fiennes as archaeologist Basil Brown, Carey Mulligan as the widowed Edith Pretty, Lily James as Penny Preston, Emma.'s Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott, Monica Dolan, and more.

Netflix

First-Look Images

Although there's presumably a while left to wait before the series makes its Netflix debut, the streaming giant did offer users a quick tease of the upcoming by releasing a series of first-look images of The Dig on Wednesday, Oct. 28, the remainder of which you can see below.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix