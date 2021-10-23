An Update On Where The Gogglebox Families Are Now

It may be hard to believe, but it has been eight years since Channel 4’s beloved reality show
Gogglebox first premiered and, over that time, dozens of British families have captured the hearts of viewers across the country. Many different families have come and gone over the course of the series run, with the adorable Siddiqui family and Brighton local Stephen Webb being the only OG stars that have been on our screens since day one. Gogglebox has sadly seen some of its most beloved cast members pass away during the time of filming, including the ever-so-popular Leon and June Bernicoff, the outrageously funny Mary Cook, the armchair king Andrew Michael, and Linda McGarry’s wonderful husband Pete. The Michael family also lost their patriarch Andrew – more details on that below.
A few family members from
Gogglebox have gone on to have huge careers in reality TV, with Scarlett Moffatt being one of the most well-known after she won I’m A Celeb in 2016. Moffatt has gone on to host a number of her own shows and now has a loyal fan base. Other success stories include Amy Tapper, who made an appearance on in 2018, and Sandi Bogle, who went on to launch a music career. Celebs Go Dating
Below you’ll find details about Scarlett, Amy, and Sandi, as well as a few other memorable characters from the
Gogglebox cast. The Michael Family
Probably best known for
Carolyne’s quip about not being Greek, the Michael family are one of the show’s most memorable families. On the show since the first season, they were a firm favourite among fans.
Sadly, dad
Andrew passed away in August 2021 following a short illness. “Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal, and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much respected member of the Gogglebox family,” Channel 4 wrote in a statement. “He will be very sadly missed.”
Following his death, the Michael family
will not be returning to the show according to The Argus. The Lampard Family
Only appearing on season 13 of
Gogglebox, the Lampard family often stole the spotlight thanks to their adorable little pug. But since leaving the show, Jacquie and her daughters Grace and Olivia have stepped out of the spotlight completely it seems.
Each family member has an Instagram account, but
Grace and Jacquie’s profiles are set to private. Olivia did have one, but it’s since been deactivated. The Moffatt Family
Arguably the biggest star to come out of
Gogglebox, Scarlett Moffatt leads a very different life from when she sat on the settee with her mum, dad, and sister in County Durham. Despite not being on the show since the beginning, the Moffatt’s entertained viewers for six seasons before Scarlett went on to win I’m A Celebrity in 2016.
After
being crowned Queen of the Jungle, a dozen of opportunities came Scarlett’s way including hosting gigs for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and appearances on Celebrity Juice, Celebrity Bake Off, First Dates, and Through The Keyhole. The Manuel Family
Only appearing on season seven of
Gogglebox, the Manuel family garnered a little criticism from viewers due to their “very strong” Scottish accents. The family have since moved from south Scotland to Croydon, London, according to the Sunday Post.
The
lack of Scottish representation in Gogglebox has since caused some controversy, with C4’s chief executive Alex Mahon addressing the Scottish Affairs Committee about the issue. “It would be better to have a Scottish family, I know from previously investigating, we haven’t yet both found a family and superseded our production difficulties on it,” he explained.
“But it is a goal for us to do and I think you’re right to flag there is a lack of representation on that show,” Mahon told Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.
Sandi Bogle & Sandra Martin
Best friends Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin were fan favourites from the start, with their hilarious reactions to some of television’s most dramatic moments and their extremely close bond. And who could forget
. that fly swat moment
Bogle left the show in 2016
to pursue a music career, and appeared on a multitude of celeb reality shows including Celebs on the Farm and Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. She released her debut single “ Casanova” in 2016, followed by “ Independent Woman” in 2019. Bogle’s active on social media, and you can find her on Instagram and Twitter.
Martin
left a little after Bogle, deciding to focus on other things. “It’s been four and a half years now, and I’m just moving on, keeping up with the times,” she said during an appearance on This Morning. For a while, her daughter filled Bogle’s place but it didn’t feel quite the same. “I always said it wouldn’t have been the same with her, as there are certain subjects I couldn’t discuss,” Martin explained.
You can follow Martin on
Instagram and Twitter. The Allen Family
Starring
in the first two seasons of the show, sisters Charlotte, Louise, and Gemma gave a lovely — and hilarious — sister dynamic to Gogglebox. However, not much has been heard of the trio since leaving the series.
According to the
Liverpool Echo, their Twitter profiles are still active but the last post was in 2017. It’s thought that Charlotte has returned to the fashion industry that she was working in prior to starring on the show. The Woedenweber Family
The
German-British Wodenweber family were often a talking point thanks to Eve’s boyfriend Jay, otherwise known as Silent Jay. But her parents Ralf and Viv were seriously loveable too, and the whole clan became a firm favourite among viewers.
Since leaving the show after season 14, Ralf has continued working for engineering company Bosch, as well as drumming for the
heavy metal band Citizen Zen. Viv now runs a shop specialised in all things goth called Twilight, and their daughter Eve runs a tattoo studio in the shop above her mum’s called Pretty Inked.
During their time on the series, Eve broke up with Jay but has since found love again and is
now engaged to her boyfriend of three years. The Bottley Family
Reverend Kate Bottley, her husband Graham, and
their greyhound Buster (who even has his own Twitter) were one of the show’s most adorable trios – especially Kate’s penchant for a novelty tea cosy.
Sadly, the Bottley’s left
Gogglebox in 2016, but Kate’s been no stranger to the screen since. Following her departure, she’s appeared in Celebrity Masterchef, 8 out of 10 Cats, Would I Lie To You? and Celebrity Mastermind. Kate is also a regular guest on BBC’s Songs of Praise, and is a regular guest host on BBC Radio 2.
Her
Twitter feed is a ray of sunshine, too, where she regularly shares her hilarious observations and sarcastic replies. Graham is also active on the social media site, having amassed over 20k followers since leaving the series. The McCormick Family
Even though the McCormick family
only appeared on , they get recognised all the time in their hometown of Peterborough. “It’s bizarre being noticed when you’re out and about,” Georgia told Cambridge News. “People look at us if you’re mini-celebrities, but I’m just doing my weekly shop at Tesco.” Gogglebox for five seasons
The family aren’t averse to returning to the show in the near future, either. “We never say never,” Georgia hinted, adding that “we’re quite a spontaneous family and tend to just deal with situations as they come our way.”
For the time being, Georgia is currently retraining to be a hypnotherapist after two decades in the hairdressing business, while her son Isaac is in a punk band –
The Real Petrol Boys.