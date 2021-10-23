An Update On Where The Gogglebox Families Are Now

It may be hard to believe, but it has been eight years since Channel 4’s beloved reality show Gogglebox first premiered and, over that time, dozens of British families have captured the hearts of viewers across the country. Many different families have come and gone over the course of the series run, with the adorable Siddiqui family and Brighton local Stephen Webb being the only OG stars that have been on our screens since day one.

Gogglebox has sadly seen some of its most beloved cast members pass away during the time of filming, including the ever-so-popular Leon and June Bernicoff, the outrageously funny Mary Cook, the armchair king Andrew Michael, and Linda McGarry’s wonderful husband Pete. The Michael family also lost their patriarch Andrew – more details on that below.

A few family members from Gogglebox have gone on to have huge careers in reality TV, with Scarlett Moffatt being one of the most well-known after she won I’m A Celeb in 2016. Moffatt has gone on to host a number of her own shows and now has a loyal fan base. Other success stories include Amy Tapper, who made an appearance on Celebs Go Dating in 2018, and Sandi Bogle, who went on to launch a music career.

Below you’ll find details about Scarlett, Amy, and Sandi, as well as a few other memorable characters from the Gogglebox cast.

The Michael Family Channel 4 Probably best known for Carolyne’s quip about not being Greek, the Michael family are one of the show’s most memorable families. On the show since the first season, they were a firm favourite among fans. Sadly, dad Andrew passed away in August 2021 following a short illness. “Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal, and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much respected member of the Gogglebox family,” Channel 4 wrote in a statement. “He will be very sadly missed.” Following his death, the Michael family will not be returning to the show according to The Argus.

The Tapper Family Channel 4 The Tapper family were a mainstay on Gogglebox since its first season, but decided to leave the show behind in 2018. Josh left the show a year prior to join a Government Communications Apprenticeship, which saw him reportedly spend time at No. 10 as a campaign assistant for the Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Office. He’s currently working in communications for the cross-party think tank and charity Demos. His sister Amy appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2018, and has since been pretty active on social media since she dropped a podcast in Sep. 2021 called Tapping In With..., which you can listen to on all your usual podcasting platforms. As for parents Nikki and Jonathan, they’ve both continued with their jobs as a nursery teacher and chauffeur, according to the Mirror.

The Lampard Family Channel 4 Only appearing on season 13 of Gogglebox, the Lampard family often stole the spotlight thanks to their adorable little pug. But since leaving the show, Jacquie and her daughters Grace and Olivia have stepped out of the spotlight completely it seems. Each family member has an Instagram account, but Grace and Jacquie’s profiles are set to private. Olivia did have one, but it’s since been deactivated.

The Moffatt Family Channel 4 Arguably the biggest star to come out of Gogglebox, Scarlett Moffatt leads a very different life from when she sat on the settee with her mum, dad, and sister in County Durham. Despite not being on the show since the beginning, the Moffatt’s entertained viewers for six seasons before Scarlett went on to win I’m A Celebrity in 2016. After being crowned Queen of the Jungle, a dozen of opportunities came Scarlett’s way including hosting gigs for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and appearances on Celebrity Juice, Celebrity Bake Off, First Dates, and Through The Keyhole.

The Manuel Family Channel 4 Only appearing on season seven of Gogglebox, the Manuel family garnered a little criticism from viewers due to their “very strong” Scottish accents. The family have since moved from south Scotland to Croydon, London, according to the Sunday Post. The lack of Scottish representation in Gogglebox has since caused some controversy, with C4’s chief executive Alex Mahon addressing the Scottish Affairs Committee about the issue. “It would be better to have a Scottish family, I know from previously investigating, we haven’t yet both found a family and superseded our production difficulties on it,” he explained. “But it is a goal for us to do and I think you’re right to flag there is a lack of representation on that show,” Mahon told Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

Sandi Bogle & Sandra Martin Channel 4 Best friends Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin were fan favourites from the start, with their hilarious reactions to some of television’s most dramatic moments and their extremely close bond. And who could forget that fly swat moment. Bogle left the show in 2016 to pursue a music career, and appeared on a multitude of celeb reality shows including Celebs on the Farm and Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. She released her debut single “Casanova” in 2016, followed by “Independent Woman” in 2019. Bogle’s active on social media, and you can find her on Instagram and Twitter. Martin left a little after Bogle, deciding to focus on other things. “It’s been four and a half years now, and I’m just moving on, keeping up with the times,” she said during an appearance on This Morning. For a while, her daughter filled Bogle’s place but it didn’t feel quite the same. “I always said it wouldn’t have been the same with her, as there are certain subjects I couldn’t discuss,” Martin explained. You can follow Martin on Instagram and Twitter.

The Gilbey Family Channel 4 While George was the most recognised of the Gilbey family outside of the series, his mum Lynne and stepdad Pete often stole the limelight on the sofa. Appearing in seasons two to seven, then again for another five seasons the family eventually left the show after George appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014. They made a return in 2016, but left the show after George was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, followed by a three-month jail sentence for drink driving in 2019. Sadly in June 2021, Pete passed away from bowel cancer.

The Allen Family Channel 4 Starring in the first two seasons of the show, sisters Charlotte, Louise, and Gemma gave a lovely — and hilarious — sister dynamic to Gogglebox. However, not much has been heard of the trio since leaving the series. According to the Liverpool Echo, their Twitter profiles are still active but the last post was in 2017. It’s thought that Charlotte has returned to the fashion industry that she was working in prior to starring on the show.

The Woedenweber Family Channel 4 The German-British Wodenweber family were often a talking point thanks to Eve’s boyfriend Jay, otherwise known as Silent Jay. But her parents Ralf and Viv were seriously loveable too, and the whole clan became a firm favourite among viewers. Since leaving the show after season 14, Ralf has continued working for engineering company Bosch, as well as drumming for the heavy metal band Citizen Zen. Viv now runs a shop specialised in all things goth called Twilight, and their daughter Eve runs a tattoo studio in the shop above her mum’s called Pretty Inked. During their time on the series, Eve broke up with Jay but has since found love again and is now engaged to her boyfriend of three years.