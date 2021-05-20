After it was postponed last year, Eurovision returns to our screens on May 22. By some miracle, the event happens to have arrived on the same week that bars and restaurants across parts of the UK have opened their doors for indoor drinking and dining. This means you may be able to enjoy the show live and surrounded by fellow Eurovision enthusiasts (at a safe distance).

In January 2021, the team behind Eurovision announced that the show would go on in Rotterdam, and viewers would be able to watch it on BBC One. Tickets were only available to people who already had one from 2020, and the Dutch government implemented considered COVID-19 restrictions ahead of the event.

What should you expect? Well, representing the UK this year is singer James Newman, with his song “Embers”. Plus they’ll be all the usual chaos and hilarity we’ve come to know and love.

While many venues are just re-establishing service after being closed during the pandemic, a number of places are opening their doors to Eurovision fans this Saturday evening. Below I have listed some on the venues in England and Wales’ biggest cities that are throwing special nights in celebration of the event. Unfortunately, having done some research into Scotland’s venues, it appears things are moving slightly more slowly, especially with Glasgow still in level three of lockdown, and Northern Ireland is not set to open indoor venues until May 24.

If you’re based in England or Wales, have a look at the list below to see if any bars near you are throwing a Eurovision shindig. Then, grab you glitter – and your face mask – and get ready for the most fun you’ve had since 2019.

Manchester

Bar Pop and Churchills, Manchester When it comes to Eurovision, no one does it bigger than the organisers of Manchester Eurovision Party. They’ll be showing the final at Bar Pop and Churchills on Canal Street. Viva La Diva and Jackie Love will be in attendance, along with DJs to keep you dancing all night long.

G-A-Y, Manchester G-A-Y Manchester is also throwing a Eurovision party. Entry wristbands are £3, and the night has aptly been given the title of ‘Social Distancing Saturday’. You’ll be able to watch the final here, and Veronica Green will host.

Newcastle

Times Square, Newcastle If you’re wanting to watch Eurovision 2021 alongside your pals, surrounded by a fun atmosphere, head to the big screen at Times Square in Newcastle. You’ll need to buy a ticket and, once booked, you’ll be assigned a nation. If your nation wins, you get a prize! You’ll also have access to food and drinks vendors on site.

Liverpool

Camp & Furnace, Liverpool Camp & Furnace is famous for its Eurovision watch parties, so it wasn’t about to let this year’s slip away. You’ll need to buy a ticket to get in, tables are for four or six people. The final will be shown on the big screen, followed by an after party.

Masquerade Bar, Liverpool Liverpool’s Masquerade Bar will kick off its free Eurovision party at 8 p.m. Masquerade writes: “Join Miss Carmen for a night of Eurovision campness.” Who needs any more persuading than that?

Leeds

Viaduct Showbar, Leeds Viaduct Showbar in Leeds has a whole host of events leading up to the finale. The bar will show both semi-finals on big screens from 8 p.m, when you’ll also get to enjoy commentary from the DJs. Although it won’t be airing the finale, drag royalty Precious McMichaels will keep you up to date with the highs and lows of the competition as the scores come in on May 22.

Nottingham

The New Foresters, Nottingham The New Foresters will be showing the Eurovision final both indoors and outside on May 22. Book your place, and maybe treat yourself to a VIP package, which includes a table, drinks, chocolate, and crisps. Madame Tess Tickle will be there to oversee proceedings.

London

The Glory, London The Glory will be showing the Eurovision final across two floors on May 22. You’ll be able to attend the screening party, followed by parties hosted by Ma Butcher and John Ellen Ewing in The Euro Bar upstairs, while downstairs will transform into the glittering Euro Basement.

Jerusalem Bar and Kitchen, London Eurovision may have taken a year off, but Jerusalem Bar and Kitchen is bringing it back with a bang. Your £10 ticket will grant you entrance to the screening party, along with a welcome drink, plus a goodie bag with everything you could possibly need for the night.

Royal Vauxhall Tavern, London The legendary LGBTQ+ venue, the Royal Vauxhall Tavern was never going to miss Eurovision 2021. They’re starting their night a little earlier, at 6 p.m. It’s the first time they’re doing a live screening of the finale, and they’ve gone all out. They promise to bring “the spirit of Rotterdam to Vauxhall”, so expect the usual flags, goodies, and Eurovision hits all night.

Exeter

Exeter Phoenix, Exeter Are you ready for a night of international glamour? Enter Arina Fox, who is presenting the Eurovision party at the Exeter Phoenix. The night is set to be celebratory but relaxed, starting at 7 p.m, with the live screening from 8 p.m.

Cardiff