Alex Murdaugh Could Face The Death Penalty For Allegedly Killing His Wife & Son

HBO Max’s Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty centers on a prominent South Carolina family “whose decades of powerful influence over the legal system in the South Carolina low country unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception, and murder.” Father of two Alex Murdaugh, who hails from a long line of powerful legal figures, enjoyed “unparalleled sway over authorities,” according to the streamer until his son Paul’s involvement in a tragic boating accident led to scrutiny of the family’s actions and legacy. Now, in 2022, Murdaugh is in jail awaiting trial — here’s why.

On the night of June 7, 2021, Murdaugh, a now-disbarred attorney, allegedly shot and killed his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul. (In July 2022, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two weapon charges in connection with the slayings.) In a bizarre turn of events months later, Murdaugh claimed in September 2021 that an assailant shot him in the head near his home. He later admitted, however, to hiring a distant cousin, Curtis “Eddie” Smith, in a botched scheme to stage his own murder. Murdaugh said he believed that his surviving son, Buster, who was 26 at the time, would have been able to collect a $10 million insurance settlement after his death.

In an October 2022 court filing, Murdaugh also presented Smith as an alternative murder suspect, with his lawyers claiming that he failed a polygraph test, according to South Carolina’s The State. However, Smith’s legal team countered that her client has an “ironclad” alibi. “Eddie Smith continues to be a victim of Alex Murdaugh and his deeds,” attorney Aimee Zmroczek said. “If you look at this case since the murders, there has been a desire on the part of Alex Murdaugh to insinuate Eddie Smith is somehow involved. This is a continuation of that.”

After he pleaded not guilty in July 2022, Murdaugh is now set to stand trial in January 2023. Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison without parole if convicted, and his crime is also eligible for the death penalty, though prosecutors haven't indicated if they will seek it, according to CBS News. In the interim, he remains jailed in Richland County on a $7 million bond that his attorneys say he has been unable to meet, per the Greenville News.

Additionally, Murdaugh stands accused of 90 individual counts of alleged criminal activity involving “schemes to defraud victims” of nearly $9 million, in addition to facing drug-related state grand jury criminal charges and 11 civil lawsuits. The additional financial crime charges, which included misappropriating money from his law firm, defrauding clients of funds, and computer crimes, carry combined sentences of hundreds of years behind bars.

Authorities have also alleged that Murdaugh defrauded the family of his former housekeeper out of a $4.5 million insurance settlement after she suffered a fatal fall at the family home in 2018, People reported. Investigators are currently investigating the reported accident, as well as the 2021 death of a teenager who was either shot or killed as a result of a hit-and-run incident 10 miles from the Murdaugh home.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him, and his lawyers have claimed that he suffers from an opioid addiction that caused him to live a double life.