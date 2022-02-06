BBC’s 'Chloe' Took Full Advantage Of Local Talent During Filming

Created by Alice Seabright and starring the likes of Erin Doherty, the BBC psychological thriller Chloe tells the story of the Bristol-based Becky Green, who closely follows the life of social media influencer Chloe Fairbourne to escape her own dreary reality. When Chloe mysteriously dies, Becky sets out on a mission to find out what really happened to her favourite online star, infiltrating Chloe’s seemingly idyllic world in the process. But, what else is there to know about the six-part drama, and where is Chloe filmed?

Filming began on-location in Bristol in April 2021. During production, the series took “full advantage” of the local area’s rich cultural scene, with Bristol-based artists and composers — including Will Gregory, Adrian Utley, and Alison Goldfrapp — lending their talents to the BBC thriller.

Some of the filming spots used throughout the 15-week shoot include A Bond Warehouse near Cumberland Basin, M Shed on Princes Wharf, The Arches industrial estate in St Philips, and Picton Street in Montpelier. Other Chloe filming locations scattered around the city of Bristol include the Bristol Marriot Royal Hotel, St George’s Hall, Bristol Beacon, the Royal West Academy, The Forge in Colston Yard, and Bristol’s harbourside.

BBC

As previously mentioned, the BBC’s Chloe stars The Crown’s Erin Doherty, who portrays the leading character of Becky Green. She is joined in the show’s cast by Stay Close star Poppy Gilbert, Gangs of London's Pippa Bennett-Warner, Poldark star Jack Farthing, The Serpent’s Billy Howle, Search Party's Brandon Michael Hall, and newcomer Alexander Eliot. Other names appearing in the drama include Akshay Khanna, Lisa Palfrey, Estella Daniels, and Jach Christou, per Radio Times.

Speaking ahead of the show’s much-anticipated debut, the BBC’s Ben Irving paid tribute to the work of series creator Seabright.

“It’s been a joy to watch these characters develop on the page through the incredible work of Alice and the whole creative team behind this drama.” Irving continued, “We couldn’t wish for a more exciting cast to be taking them on their onward journey to the screen. I can’t wait for audiences to meet them all on BBC One.”

Chloe airs on Sunday, Feb. 6 on BBC One.