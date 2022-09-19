After 27 years of marriage, Sister Wives’ Christine and Kody Brown announced their divorce last November — and during the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere on Sept. 11, viewers saw the reality couple discuss the specifics of their split for the first time. The main sticking point? Where Christine would live after the separation.

Christine expressed her desire to move to Utah with Truely, their youngest child, and one of the only school-aged children left in the Brown family. “I don’t know how to make it function as a family,” Christine told Kody. “I don’t know how to stay here in Flagstaff.”

After fleeing Utah at the start of the series, Kody has never been a fan of Utah, though, describing it as “the most polygamy-unfriendly state in the union.” He encouraged her to stay nearby, even if it meant marrying someone else. “You don’t break up the family with what you’re trying to do, if you’re a grown-up... the idea of moving doesn’t work for me.”

But with several of Christine and Kody’s older children calling Utah home, it was a natural choice. “They want to be around us,” she said. “That’s the reason we’ve gone out of town all the time.”

So during the filming of Season 17, Christine and Kody were definitely at an impasse — but where does Christine live now? (As you can probably guess, not Coyote Pass!)

Christine did, in fact, move to Salt Lake City — and while we’re bound to see the fallout of that move in Season 17, the dust seems to have settled for now. “We got here and that night when I went to bed, I realized I was home,” she recently told People. “It was just like that. And I got to start over again and it was exciting and it was new and so scary because I had no idea what to expect, but I was so excited. I remember feeling hope for the first time in a long time because I just got to take my life by my own and go. It was wonderful.”

While Christine is still on Sister Wives, she’s taken up new ventures as a single woman — including filming kitchen projects for TLC’s Cooking with Just Christine.

Even though Christine’s former sister wife Janelle Brown still lives in Arizona, the pair appears to still spend time together.

Christine also told People that she’s been thinking about dating — but only when the time is right. And, yes, it’ll be monogamous. “I would love to date,” she said. “Love the idea of the end having a romantic partner. But I talked to Truely about it the other day and she’s like, ‘Mom, I really like our life how it is now.’ Down the road. I’m just going to let fate take care of that one.”