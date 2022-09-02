The latest Netflix reality show Dated & Related has siblings trying to find love for one another, because who knows you better than the person you grew up fighting with?! In the series, pairs of siblings (and one set of cousins) are flown from all over America and the UK — including Seattle, Texas, and Essex — to a gorgeous European mansion. “Imagine being swept away to a luxury villa in the South of France,” host Melinda Berry voices over in the first teaser for the show. “You’re there to find love in the most romantic country in the world with other gorgeous singles. Oh, did I not mention the catch?” she continues. “You’ll be joined by your brother or your sister who’s also looking for love.”

The mansion in Dated & Related is located in Cannes, France, and filming took place in August and September 2021, according to The Seattle Times. The entire show takes place at the villa, similar to other dating reality shows, like Love Island.

Viewers saw their first glimpse of the mansion at the 0:05 second mark in the trailer, which shows off the sprawling campus for the show. The white building sits on the edge of the Bay of Cannes and has at least one pool and three floors of rooms. Along the property’s edge is a significant amount of greenery that connects to a set of stairs down to the Bay.

While the exact mansion featured on the show has not been identified, Booking.com’s average price for a villa in Cannes is $4,209 per night, meaning Netflix likely shelled out a pretty penny for a swanky villa that can house all 16 contestants during a two-month shooting schedule. Bustle reached out to Netflix for intel on the property but didn’t hear back in time for publication.

Cannes is best known for its prestigious film festival, which takes place in May each year in this picturesque region of France. The town also boasts a slew of beautiful beaches, Michelin-star French restaurants, and promenades that are worth visiting. If a trip to the South of France isn’t in the cards, at least Dated & Related, which premiered on Sept. 2, will allow you to see more of Cannes through the eyes of the show’s sibling contestants.