Nakysha Revealed A Major Life Update After Jewish Matchmaking

Upon making her debut on Netflix’s Jewish Matchmaking, mixed-race Kansas City native Nakysha Osadchey described herself as being “like the only one in Kansas that is a Jew of my color.” The 26-year-old hospitality manager’s experience dating in the Jewish community had been “really awful,” as she described it. Nakysha, whose late father was Black, said that men had fetishized and walked all over her, but she wasn’t “gonna tolerate it” anymore. Enter expert matchmaker and dating coach Aleeza Ben Shalom.

With Aleeza’s help, Nakysha, who’s a reformed Jew, hoped to find a physically fit partner between the ages of 26 and 33 who is not conservative or orthodox (but celebrates the sabbath), is OK with her motorcycle-riding hobby and desire to own a gun, isn’t bald, and, importantly, isn’t a local. That’s because Nakysha was “ready to get the heck out of town” and live anywhere in the United States other than Kansas City, preferably in California or Florida.

After not feeling a romantic spark with special education teacher Ryan during a roller-skating date, Nakysha felt she met a much more suitable match in 38-year-old wedding DJ and grocery store manager Evan Carmusin. They hit it off, and given that Evan lived in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, she was “super excited” to see where things went. “In the future I’m hoping to see that maybe we flourish,” she said during the Jewish Matchmaking finale. “I’m excited to see what happens, but I really think we’re gonna get along great.”‌

Courtesy of Netflix

Though it’s unclear if they continued dating after the show, clues suggest that Nakysha and Evan are not together today. They appear to have filmed their first date in Miami sometime around November 2022. Five months later, Nakysha was still living in Kansas City, based on her April Facebook post recruiting team members to work with her at a local Tapestry by Hilton hotel. What’s more, she and Evan don’t follow each other on Instagram either.

Whether or not she’s currently single, Nakysha had been focusing on herself after Jewish Matchmaking wrapped. After asserting that she was “confident” with her weight, she shared in an April 9 TikTok that she lost 50 pounds since filming Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking offshoot.

Nakysha is also not letting her appearance on the reality series earn her any fake friends or clout-chasers either. On April 28, she warned fans “with love and respect” that she would not interact with them on her personal Facebook page, writing, “If you’re someone I know from the past, I will not add you just because you saw me on the show and we knew each other prior...Although I appreciate the love and support, I don’t need any bandwagon-friends.”