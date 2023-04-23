Though she didn’t appear until Indian Matchmaking Season 3’s penultimate episode, Pavneet Kaur Sachdeva stood head and shoulders above Sima Aunty’s other clients — literally. Standing at six feet tall, the 31-year-old New Delhi resident described herself as “Daddy’s little tall girl,” explaining that her height “always got a lot of attention.” That’s partly why Pavneet had been unlucky in dating. In her words, “guys are very conscious” about standing next to her and also intimidated that she enjoys traveling alone and has “more work experience” than most of them. “I have felt the male ego a lot of times,” the PR and marketing entrepreneur added.

Encounters with toxic masculinity aside, Pavneet also dubbed herself an “alien to society” in India because she’s over 30 and unmarried. She’d tried dating apps in the past but became discouraged when multiple matches lied to her about their jobs and addresses. That’s why she enlisted Sima Aunty’s help to find her a husband, who she hopes will be passionate, adventurous, creative, funny, and, of course, tall. Pavneet also remained optimistic that, with times changing, her potential partner would be on board with “women doing more things independently.”

Enter Tushar Tyagi, a 33-year-old filmmaker, who won Pavneet over on their first date. “I think Sima Aunty did a great job,” she gushed, calling their vibe “amazing.” Pavneet didn’t even care that Tushar was only 5’11”. She became skeptical when she didn’t hear from him again for a week, but accepted his explanation that her phone number didn’t save in his phone, and he had to call Sima Aunty to get her digits.

Pavneet reluctantly decided to just see what happened next with him, and it appears she and Tushar saw each other again at least once after filming Indian Matchmaking. Though she didn’t post any photos with him, Pavneet attended the opening night of the Tushar-founded Yellowstone International Film Festival in October 2022. She also tagged him in an Instagram post sending “kudos” to him and his team “for making this happen.”

It might have just been a friendly invitation, though, because Pavneet’s Instagram posts since then have seemed to hint that she is single. In February, she wrote about solo travel being “one of the most freeing experiences,” adding, “I'm very excited to experience it more in [the] coming future.” As she added in her caption, “It’s a great feeling when I know I can plan on my own and do things the way I like.” (Pavneet did vacation with her “travel buddy” mom later, though.) On April 4, she also posted a video, using a collection of Kanye West memes to explain why she’s definitely not “talking to many guys.”

However, there is one clue that supports the theory that Pavneet and Tushar are still together, or at least on good terms. When Pavneet shared the Indian Matchmaking Season 3 trailer to her Instagram grid on April 6, Tushar commented with five heart-eyes emojis. Someone who shares Pavneet’s last name responded to him that she couldn’t wait to watch the show, prompting Tushar to reply with two see-no-evil monkey emojis. The woman followed up in Hindi: “You are amazing by the way.”

It seems Tushar might at least have the approval of one of Pavneet’s family members. Either way, she’s made no secret that she’s more than fine with flying solo.