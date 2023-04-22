Vikash & Janki Had Some “Logistics” To Work Out After Indian Matchmaking

Indian Matchmaking Season 3 single Vikash Mishra made no secret that he’s “picky” when it comes to dating. Initially, the 41-year-old emergency room doctor was looking for a fellow Hindi-speaking physician, but relaxed the occupation requirement on his list of criteria, which also included being between the ages of 32 and 42, educated, fun, energetic, charismatic, attractive, taller than 5’3”, with a desire to have children. “I’ve been trying to, like, find, like, this perfect princess,” he admitted on the Netflix reality dating series.

Because Vikash was about to turn 40, he enlisted Sima Aunty’s help to find a wife. That prospect seemed promising when she introduced him to Anjali, but after three dates, he decided that she didn’t check all the boxes of what he was looking for, including that she didn’t speak Hindi. “I don’t want to frivolously date or go on multiple dates with someone if I don’t feel like I’m moving towards a goal of potentially meeting someone to get married,” the California-based doctor explained to Sima of his reason for breaking up with Anjali.

Things crashed and burned even faster with Namrata, with whom he shared similar interests but didn’t feel a spark. Though she was fluent in Hindi, he didn’t like that she spoke English with an accent due to her Indian upbringing. After Vikash turned 40 in April 2022 while filming, the third time seemed to be the charm with 30-year-old attorney Janki Kaneria. “Aunty Sima did a great job with this one,” he gushed.

They shared chemistry, but had a major hurdle in the way, given that Janki lived across the country in Charlotte, North Carolina. Regardless, Vikash knew he wanted to see her again, insisting that North Carolina is just a plane ride away and “logistics are logistics” — but “if there’s a will, there’s a way.” Also working in their favor was the fact that they both said they were willing to relocate for the right person.

However, it doesn’t appear that Vikash or Janki moved anywhere after filming wrapped. According to his LinkedIn account, Vikash is still working as an ER doctor at Vituity in Davis, California. Meanwhile, Janki is serving as a public defender for the State of North Carolina in Charlotte. That’s not to say they couldn’t still be dating, though, and they do seem to have at least stayed in touch, based on the fact they follow each other on Instagram.

Vikash hasn’t been particularly active on social media since filming ended, but he teased that he was both “excited and nervous” to make his Indian Matchmaking debut. Janki, for her part, appears to have kept her participation in the Netflix series tightly under wraps. After she dropped her “surprise” casting announcement, along with the Season 3 trailer, on April 6, a friend joked that she was “rude” for not spilling the tea before then. “I dropped so many hints!!!!” Janki replied.

She also revealed one thing that ended up on the cutting room floor. When another friend wrote she was proud to have a “badass public defender repped” on Indian Matchmaking, Janki responded, “I said some unhinged things about the law but I’m sure they cut all that out.”