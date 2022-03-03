This Is The Last Place Youssef Khater From Worst Roommate Ever Was Spotted

True to its name, Netflix’s latest docuseries, Worst Roommate Ever, is a five-part exploration into horrible, straight-from-the-headlines living situations. We’re not just talking about the average sexile or a messy meal-prepper, but squatters, scam artists, and murderers who take advantage of the people they share a lease agreement with. The roommates from the first two episodes served time for their crimes — one died in prison while the other is still incarcerated — so when Callie Quinn begins telling her story in Episode 3 and says she hopes her story will “warn other people so that they don’t become victims of him,” it puts you on alert. This man is still out there? Here’s what we know about where Youssef Khater is now.

In “Marathon Man,” Khater is shown to be an international con artist. In 2010, he asked the Palestinian Network of Denmark for funds to run a race (which never happened) and promote Palestinian culture (he’s Lebanese, in fact). He also convinced a fellow runner to invest in a fraudulent real estate deal, and when the runner realized what was going on, Khater clubbed him over the head. Fortunately, the man survived — but it wouldn’t be the last time Khater’s deceit escalated to violence. In 2011, he attacked his Chilean housemate, Quinn, in a similar fashion before burying her alive in the ash of a burned-down tire shop. (The theory presented in the episode is that by making Quinn disappear, he could use her as a scapegoat for missing money he owed his creditors.)

Netflix

Much to Khater’s disappointment, Quinn lived. Eventually, Khater was convicted of attempted murder. He was only sentenced to 600 days of prison, though, and has since been arrested (and released) in Denmark and Costa Rica. As the episode reveals, he was last sighted in Denmark in 2018 and “is belived [to be] currently living under an alias,” so there’s no way to know exactly where Khater is or what he’s up to. (He’s also gone by Joseph Carter and Joseph Maria, but it would make sense if he’s chosen a new moniker while laying low.)

If you want to do some digital sleuthing of you’re own, that might be a challenge. Before the docuseries brought his case back into the mainstream, the latest news coverage about Khater seems to be from 2017, when he was arrested in Costa Rica. According to the Youssef Khater crime-tracking blog featured in Episode 3, he stole more than $18,000 from a local woman’s accounts.

Before being arrested (and promptly freed), Khater was involved in the local running community and even seemed to be in a relationship as of 2015, Texas Monthly reported at the time. His apparent partner told the publication she “was unaware of Youssef’s past and reported no harm from him,” but it’s not clear if they broke up — or if she was the same woman Khater would steal from in 2017, when he “charmed his way into the life of his female victim,” per The Costa Rica Star.