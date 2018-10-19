Based on Deborah Harkness’ All Souls book trilogy, Sky’s returning fantasy-drama A Discovery of Witches again centres on a historian and reluctant witch who forms an unlikely bond with a mysterious vampire. News of the show’s second run was first announced back in 2018, and lead stars Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer were later confirmed to be reprising their roles alongside a freshly updated cast. But, what else is there to know about season two? And where is A Discovery of Witches filmed?

Per the Radio Times, filming of the new series wrapped up in late January 2020, just before restrictions of the first coronavirus lockdown were put in place. Similar to the first series, filming of A Discovery of Witches again took place in and around South Wales, and, according to Caerphilly Observer, the show’s cast and crew were spotted filming scenes at the Grade I listed Caerphilly Castle back in September 2019. Production on season two later moved out of the UK, and in December 2019, the show’s official social media accounts teased filming had continued in Italy.

The reported series two filming locations don’t sound too dissimilar to those of season one, which largely included South Wales, Italy, and the city of Oxford, the Radio Times reports.

Per the Express, Sky’s supernatural story is based on the All Souls novel trilogy by Deborah Harkness, and the 10-episode second series will again centre on protagonists Diana Bishop and Matthew Clairmont as they set out on a quest to locate the Book of Life, facing fresh dangers at every turn.

Sky

As Digital Spy reports, the characters of Diana and Matthew are again portrayed by Hacksaw Ridge's Teresa Palmer and Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode, both of whom will be returning to the series alongside Doctor Who’s Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop, Half & Half’s Valarie Pettiford as Emily Mather, and Mr Selfridge’s Aisling Loftus as Sophie Norman, among others.

Elsewhere, a string of new faces joining the show’s cast includes Victoria’s Tom Huges as Kit Marlowe, Quiz star Michael Jibson as Emperor Rudolf II, Sex Education’s James Purefoy as Philippe De Clermont, and more.

A Discovery of Witches series two begins on Friday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. on Sky One and Now TV.