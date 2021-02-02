You'll Want To Pose For An Instagram At All Of These Spots In Fake Famous

HBO Max's documentary Fake Famous (out now) dives into the nitty-gritty life of an influencer as it follows three people working to make a living as social media stars. However, they don't begin as influencers; as the trailer for Fake Famous explains, they wanted to "take some random people ... and make them fake famous." The film then follows as Dominique Druckman, Wylie Heiner, and Christopher Bailey have their social media presences flooded with fake followers, and reap the rewards.
As their numbers rise, the perks come rolling in — free merchandise, gym memberships, and more — all in exchange for what amounts to advertising on the influencer's feed. On the other end, to maintain that lifestyle and those numbers, influencers often have to resort to great lengths to maintain relevance. For example, in the trailer, Druckman fakes lounging in a hip Southern California spa, which is, in actuality, a kiddie pool in a backyard decorated with rose petals. They also travel to some other iconic Instagram-friendly locales across SoCal, and we've rounded up the best of them for you below.
The spots listed here in our roundup of Fake Famous filming locations are indeed some particularly trendy, highly-Instagrammable spots, and while a few of them are members-only types of locations or require advanced rental, a few are public-facing, and there waiting for you take pictures in front of.