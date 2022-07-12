One of the highlights of being on a show in Bachelor nation is that if you make it far enough, you’re likely to experience some sort of exotic vacation. The more recent seasons have had to pare back on the extravagant travel due to the various ongoing lockdowns, but it seems like the new season of The Bachelorette will dip its toes back into travel, just like Clayton’s recent Bachelor season did.

As is standard, the show will likely spend the first few episodes at the Bachelor mansion where contestants will compete for first impressions and suss out who exactly is their direct competition. From there, the show will reportedly jet off to Paris, France and bask in the city of love. Executive Producer Mike Fleiss all but confirmed the anouncement in a tongue-in-cheek tweet of this season’s Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey strolling near the Eiffel Tower with the caption “The Space Needle has never looked more beautiful! #TheBachelorette (s) Exclusive photo!”

Fans have speculated that once the show touches down in Europe — which it hasn’t done since Hannah Brown’s season in 2019 — there will likely be a few more stops in and around the continent, but unfortunately no one has dropped any clues about where yet.

Another “exclusive international” photo from Fleiss shows the two leads posing near a pane of glass. It’s unclear where the location is and Fleiss doesn’t offer any actual details, but some fans think they’re on a cruise ship. Others refute this, saying their sweater and long-sleeved attire doesn’t feel like it belongs on a cruise. While Fleiss posted this in April in celebration of Easter, filming likely took place long before and could have plausibly been in chillier weather, depending where exactly it is. If we’re hopping over from Paris, a Mediterranean cruise could be a possible destination, and we’d be down to do that at any time of the year.

It’s also likely that the regularly scheduled Hometown Dates will be back in action, if Clayton’s season is any indication. Bachelor blogger Reality Steve revealed the four finalists for each contestant on May 2 in a series of spoilery tweets. Rachel’s final four reportedly includes contestants from Massachusetts, New Jersey and California, while Gabby will be headed to New Jersey, Louisiana and Florida. Reality Steve even has details about what activities they get into, including a fire station tour and a stroll through New Orleans’ French Quarter. According to the thread, the overnights and final rose ceremony will be in Mexico, a favorite Bachelor location.