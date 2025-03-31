With only one more episode to go, The White Lotus Season 3 just confirmed a popular theory about the hotel robbery — and it could mean bad news for fan-favorite, Gaitok.

During the show’s March 30 episode, Gaitok and Mook are enjoying a night on the town when he confesses that he’s not getting a promotion. “Pee Lek thinks I’m soft. He says I don’t have a killer instinct,” he says, crestfallen.

Mook urges Gaitok to “prove him wrong,” but he thinks his boss has a point. “When they came to rob the hotel, I didn’t want to fight ... I think it’s wrong,” he says, explaining that his Buddhist beliefs condemn violence.

While Mook argues that it’s OK in defense, Gaitok reiterates, “I never want to hurt people. I will never feel good about that.” (Which almost certainly guarantees he will hurt someone... right?) Still, she doesn’t let up, telling Gaitok violence is “part of the job,” and that she thought he was more ambitious.

A Revelation

Later, as the pair attends a Muay Thai fight, Gaitok sees something that might convince him she’s right. He spots Valentin and his buddies watching the match with Laurie, and is struck by a sudden flashback: The bald friend (Vlad) was the driver of the getaway car involved in the hotel robbery in Episode 2. To drive the connection home, after Laurie’s rendezvous with the snake-tattooed one (Aleksei), she spots what viewers know to be the items stolen from the shop back at The White Lotus.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

This confirms the popular fan theory that Valentin orchestrated the robbery by distracting Gaitok, and that Aleksei’s serpentine ink was a clue all along. Well done, White Lotus sleuthers!

While the latest entry solved one mystery, it teed up another big question ahead of the finale: What will Gaitok do with this information?

Gaitok’s Fate

Season 3’s penultimate episode emphasized Gaitok’s aversion to violence, while also showing that Mook (his crush) wants him to get a little physical if the occasion calls for it. “It’s natural,” she tells him while watching the match. “It’s a part of life!”

Perhaps to win Mook’s affection — and redeem himself after a series of security mishaps — Gaitok will try to carry out justice against Valentin’s crew in the season finale? Interestingly, several fans have already forecasted Gaitok as the shooter behind this season’s flash-forward opener.

“I’m thinking Gaitok gets wise to the robbers’ plans and tries to play hero and a shootout ensues,” one fan suggested on Reddit, with another agreeing that he “tries to be a hero and is most likely the body floating in the water.”

Fabio Lovino/HBO

As if that weren’t already tragic enough, users on a separate thread theorized that Mook could be caught in the crossfire. “He never used a gun now he’s being pressured to be more of a tough guy, even though he’s not,” one commenter wrote, adding that he might accidentally shoot Mook while trying to thwart the next incident.