White Lotus Fans Have Several Theories About The Gift Shop Robbers

Spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3 ahead. In typical White Lotus fashion, Season 3 began with a bang — literally — as gunshots led to this season’s murder in the opening scene. As usual, series creator and writer Mike White has some major drama up his sleeve before solving the murder — which includes another mysterious crime.

On the Feb. 23 episode, a masked and armed robber hits the White Lotus’ gift shop, threatening resort guest Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and the shop’s employee at gunpoint, as Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) overhears the mayhem while trying on clothes in the fitting room.

The robber has an even more mysterious accomplice in the passenger’s seat, who only comes out when security guard Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) attempts to stop their van from leaving the White Lotus premises.

Naturally, it took just minutes for viewers to start investigating who was behind the robbery, and how it could connect to the eventual murder that’s previewed in the season premiere. Below, read up on fans’ possible suspects.

Greg/Gary

Let’s be honest: Greg (Jon Gries), who’s trying to go by Gary, is automatically suspect number one for anything that could go wrong at any White Lotus resort, thanks to what happens in Season 2. The robbery is no exception. Some fans think Greg may have been in the passenger’s seat as the van drove through the gate, allowing the robbers to pass through with ease.

Chloe

If Greg is involved, it wouldn’t be a reach for his new girlfriend Chloe to play a part in the burglary. It’s very convenient that she just happened to step into the fitting room right before the robbers entered the gift shop, missed all the mayhem that followed, and seemed relatively unaffected by it all. Perhaps she was the lookout at the shop?

Valentin

Some Redditors raised their eyebrows at Valentin (Arnas Fedaravičius), the handsome butler of the three girlfriends who secretly hate each other. As Gaitok opens the gate to let him leave, Valentin invites him to a fighting match. This is the precise moment when the robbers go through the security post while the gate is still open. Valentin could’ve worked with them and acted as a distraction.

Sritala’s Bodyguards

In the season premiere, Mook (Blackpink’s LISA) is seen talking to two men before Gaitok calls her over. Mook says they’re the bodyguards of White Lotus owner Sritala Hollinger, who helped create the resort’s health program. Some viewers think they could be suspects, given their level of access and ability to easily distract Gaitok, which allows the crime to happen in the first place.