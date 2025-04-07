Despite how many people have perished at The White Lotus, its popularity — for viewers and in-universe travelers alike — doesn’t seem to be waning. And now that another deadly vacation has come to an end, fans are eager to hear where The White Lotus Season 4 will take place.

In a featurette at the end of the April 6 finale, creator Mike White teased what’s to come. “For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular,” he said, apparently hinting that the next entry won’t take place by the beach. “But there’s always room for more murders at The White Lotus hotels.”

Here’s why fans think a ski resort in Norway (or somewhere similarly frosty) could serve as the next White Lotus location.

Bundle Up

In February, HBO executive Francesca Orsi told Deadline that Season 4 location scouting would begin soon. “I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe,” she said.

Where in Europe? Well, maybe somewhere on the chilly side. As one fan noted on Reddit, Norwegian newspaper Bergens Tidende reported in February that White’s team applied for a filming incentive in the country, and was offered 88 million kroner — more than $7 million in USD — for their project, which went by the name “Secret Garden.”

Fabio Lovino/HBO

“As a Norwegian myself, and someone who’s been dreaming of a season set in a luxury mountain ski resort of some kind, I think this sounds beyooond amazing,” the Redditor continued.

Others voiced their support in the comments. It would be “interesting and a fun change from the sunny prior seasons,” one fan wrote, explaining how the new locale could play into themes like isolation and loneliness. And as another commenter noted, there’s ample fodder for set pieces: “Oh someone is falling off that mountain for sure.”

Other Possibilities?

Kampanje, a Norwegian outlet, reported that the applied-for incentive was ultimately turned down. This, and the fact that Norway doesn’t have a Four Seasons resort — where The White Lotus typically films — may knock out Norway as a contender. But if you’re still holding out hope for a ski season, the fact that White and his crew reportedly sought incentives in Norway may mean they’re seriously considering an icy escape.

A very different possible setting for The White Lotus Season 4? Australia. White said it was his “dream” to cover every continent while at a Sydney press conference in 2023, per Deadline.

“It would be so fun. Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent [in Australia] and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes,” he continued.