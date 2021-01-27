Alev Aydin, The Father Of Halsey's Baby, Keeps A Very Low Profile

Halsey had one hell of a surprise for her fans on Wednesday, Jan. 27: she's expecting! The singer announced her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of baby bump snapshots captioned, "surprise!" alongside baby bottle, rainbow, and angel emojis. While she didn't directly reveal any details about her pregnancy, she did tag Alev Aydin on her belly in the first photo. US Weekly has confirmed that Aydin is indeed the father, leading fans to wonder who he is, especially since he seems to have no previous ties to the "Without Me" singer.

Aydin is a writer, producer, and director based in Los Angeles. According to his IMDb page, he created the 2017 series Small Shots and wrote and directed the short films Felly and HipMen: Los Angeles. As evidenced by his Instagram page, he keeps a pretty low profile, not posting much about his personal life — or even his biggest news yet.

Instead, he reposted Halsey's announcement on his Instagram Story, adding two heart emojis, and simply left a sweet comment on her post. "Heart so full," he wrote. "I love you, sweetness." The artist quickly responded back with her own heartwarming message: "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

It is not known when Aydin and Halsey first started dating, but according to his Instagram, the pair has been friendly for at least a couple of years now. In March 2019, Aydin posted a photo of him sitting courtside at a basketball game with her on Instagram. "Back when I did a very cool thing I'll prob never get to do again - massive thanks @iamhalsey for the courtside experience," he wrote. "Only ones not on our phones, actually watching the game." The couple was later spotted at Blick in October 2020 to pick up new art supplies.

Prior to Aydin, Halsey was most recently linked to Evan Peters. She started dating the American Horror Story actor in 2019, and while they never directly confirmed their split, the singer deleted all pictures with him from Instagram in March 2020, signaling that they had officially broken up. Prior to Peters, she was romantically linked to rappers Yungblud and G-Eazy, the latter of whom reportedly inspired her number one hit, "Without Me." Here's hoping that Halsey's new chapter with Aydin and their upcoming baby will inspire even more music.