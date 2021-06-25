Amber Gill & Jen Beattie’s Instagram Exchanges Are The Sweetest

A lot has changed in Amber Gill’s life since she won Love Island in 2019. The former Islander has grown a huge (and loyal) Instagram following of 2.6 million and has found great success as an influencer. If that’s not impressive enough, in July 2022, Gill published her first novel Until I Met You, a romance that gained popularity on BookTok. While she won Love Island with then-partner Greg O’Shea, the couple split shortly afterwards. So, what’s happening in Gill’s personal life now, and who is she dating?

After months of speculation, the 25-year-old seemingly confirmed her relationship with Arsenal footballer Jen Beattie on Valentine’s Day. Per Instagram stories that the couple shared, they spent their day at Corinthia London’s spa after which they had a cosy dinner at the Nobu Hotel. The former Islander posted an album of herself in a bathtub with the caption, “Happy National take ur girlfriend to the spa day.” The footballer shared a story of a bouquet of red and pink roses followed by a photograph of her partner at Nobu. Gill then reposted the story cheekily with the caption, “bro who got u smiling like that?”

Only ​​last month the reality star was seen leaving Borehamwood Football Club with Beattie after a match.The pair were first linked together when they began exchanging flirty comments on social media in July 2022. The former Islander posted a TikTok of being unwell and in the comments she tagged Beattie and asked for a cuddle. Gill also implied she was in a relationship when she shared another TikTok miming to the audio, “There is no way in this whole world that I would ever, ever, ever cheat on my girl.” The two were spotted together in public for the first time in December when they visited Winter Wonderland and shared photos on their Instagram Stories.

When asked about her relationship in the past, Gill told Daily Mail, “I'm not ready to tell just yet. You know when you just want to keep things to yourself to see how it goes until like, it's real life. It's like when you're dating someone, you don't tell your mum straight away, like that, just taking it slow.” We’re excited to see more fun date night photos now that the couple have made their relationship public.

Gill came out as bisexual in a series of tweets she posted in August 2022 reacting to the men on Love Island Season 8. The first read: "Switching teams was the best decision I made in my life.” It was followed by “Watching men makes me feel ill. I couldn't put myself through it again." Previously, in late 2021, Gill was paired with footballer Jack Grealish. There were rumours that Grealish was dating both Gill and The Inbetweeners actor Emily Atack.

First, the reality star shared a story denying all claims that she was “the other woman” and also revealed that she received “death threats” because of the story. Grealish also shared a statement to his Instagram stories asking followers to reject the claims, “Please don’t believe everything you read in the newspapers,” he wrote. Back in 2021, Gill was also linked with Stormzy after she was spotted cheering him on from the side of the stage at his Leeds Festival performance.

Per the Mirror, some festival-goers suggested that “only close contacts of performers” were allowed to watch from backstage, leading to the dating rumours. However, a spokesperson put the rumours to rest by saying that Gill’s “access” to Stormzy’s performance had “absolutely nothing to do with him.”