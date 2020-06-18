Ordinarily this time of year we'd be deep diving into the crystal blue of Love Island and obsessing over the minutiae in the daily lives of lusty people in swimsuits. However, a heck of a lot of things are different compared to previous years and one former Islander is using her profile to platform an important cause. Amber Gill's involvement in Black Lives Matter is a brilliant use of her celebrity and a credit to her kindness and principles.

Gill has long since been active on social media and in the past few weeks shared not only an image emblazoned with Black Lives Matter, but also photos of her at a BLM protest in London.

As Gill has made her name known via reality TV, being transparent and open about her opinion isn't a new thing for her. What is out of the ordinary, however, is a vlog she created on her Youtube channel detailing her experiences at the BLM demo, what she did to help on the day, what she's doing to help moving forward, and her feelings during this difficult time. The video also features Youtuber and vocal antiracism activist Murad Merali, who she identifies as a friend of hers that she's grown closer to via their mutual desire to fight fascism and racism.

Gill intends to donate all of the ad revenue gained from the video, shared with her 91.1K Youtube followers, to deserving causes including BLM UK, The Stephen Lawrence Trust, and The Black LGBTQIA Therapy Fund.

The video documents how inspired she was by Merali to make little care packages with sweets, masks, water, and hand sanitiser for protesters. The pair gathered the various items, amalgamating them in plastic bags. All the while discussing ongoing fights for justice in the Black community like the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Gill makes it clear that she wants people to see how peaceful and well organised the protest was, not only to dispel inaccurate rumours about the movement, but also to encourag people to get out and protest.

At the end of the video, she reminds fans that educating people about the oppression and racism against Black people in UK society and internationally is not her responsibility as a Black person. In the video description she provides links to relevant educational resources so people can learn not only the history of systematic racism, but how to fight it in our society.