Whether you’re a longtime fan of the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny or just getting to know him as Brad Pitt’s costar in Bullet Train, you might be wondering if he is an eligible bachelor. We’re sad to report that it appears like Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, is off the market — and has been for quite a few years. At least, until recently.

Bad Bunny is believed to be dating Gabriela Berlingeri, a jewelry designer and creator of the brand DiciembreVeintinueva (D29), whom he first met the old-fashioned way: at a restaurant in 2017. After performing in his home country Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny celebrated his performance with a dinner with his family. At the restaurant, he met and hit it off with Gabriela. He later told Rolling Stone in a cover story photographed by Gabriela herself, “I met her at some restaurant, while I was eating with my parents and my brothers. We started talking and from there, we continued to see each other.” After their meet-cute, the couple kept their relationship under wraps for almost three years before going public.

The 28-year-old is from San Juan and launched her jewelry line in 2020. In addition to entrepreneurship, she has worked as a model and a singer, even contributing some vocals to Bad Bunny’s surprise album Las Que No Iban a Salir on the song “En Casita.” In the song, the couple sings about living through the lockdown, telling a story about two people who want to see each other but can’t leave their homes. Bad Bunny and Gabriela leaned on real life experiences for the song as they quarantined together in an Airbnb in San Juan, during which they posted pictures and videos on social media of their relationship (many of which have since been reportedly deleted).

Gabriela only recently started making public and red carpet appearances with Bad Bunny, the first of which occurred at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Later that year, she also accompanied him to the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards. In February 2022, the couple adopted a puppy together, indicating that their relationship was as strong as ever.

Engagement and marriage rumors have swirled around the couple for a long time, especially after both were separately spotted with wedding rings on their fingers, though they later denied the rumors. At the end of 2020, Bad Bunny revealed to Entertainment Tonight that while they haven’t gotten married, he hadn’t ruled out the possibility of marriage even though it scares him. “No, I'm not that married," he said. “Maybe it can be that. But I think that weddings and get[ing] married scare me. A lot.” This isn’t Bad Bunny’s first long-term relationship — right before he met Gabriela, he was dating Carliz de la Cruz for five years.

In an Instagram Live from July, Bad Bunny referred to Gabriela as his “best friend.” Explaining their relationship status and why they can date other people, he said, “If tomorrow she wants to have a boyfriend, she can have one because we are friends. Just like me, if I want to have a girlfriend, I can have one because we are best friends.”

Things appear to get more complicated after Bad Bunny was allegedly caught kissing a fan. A woman who looks similar to Gabriela is standing in the frame watching the incident, which has led fans to believe the two are now in an open relationship.