In the 2023 Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fans are excited about the game for many reasons, including Rihanna’s halftime performance, the celebrity-packed commercials, and this Super Bowl being the first in history to feature two Black starting quarterbacks (the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes). It’s also the first Super Bowl to feature two brothers battling head-to-head — with some saying Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom already won this year’s Super Bowl.

Despite all the excitement, Hurts, who just made his first public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna Burrows, has his attention locked in on football. “I think you just have to focus on everything that’s in front of you and keep the main thing, the main thing,” the 24-year-old told reporters on Feb. 2. “There’s a lot of distractions all the time and I think this time of year when you’re fortunate enough to make it this far, they’re amplified. So hopefully everybody can stay focused on the task at hand. Enjoy the moment, embrace the moment — but also stay focused on what matters.”

Still, many fans may be wondering: Who is Hurts’ girlfriend? The quarterback is spoken for, as evidenced by their first public appearance on Jan. 29. Here’s what we know about Bryonna Burrows.

When Did Jalen Hurts & Bryonna Burrows Go Public?

If this is the first time you’re hearing about Burrows, you’re not alone. The pair only went public at the NFC Championship game on Jan. 29, when the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers and secured their spot in Super Bowl LVII. Burrows joined him on the field to celebrate following the Eagles’ victory.

How Did Jalen Hurts & Bryonna Burrows Meet?

According to Us Weekly, Hurts and Burrows both studied at the University of Alabama, where the pair likely met. However, they both didn’t finish their college careers there: Hurts transferred his senior year and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2019. He played on both universities’ football teams before getting drafted into the NFL.

Burrows, meanwhile, earned a bachelor's degree in Spanish and Political Science and graduated in 2017, People reports. She stayed at the university and went on to get her MBA. It remains unclear when they started dating.

Jalen Hurts in 2021. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

What Does Bryonna Burrows Do?

After earning her MBA, she was hired by IBM. According to her LinkedIn, Burrows has worked there since June 2019. She has been an Artificial Intelligence Partner there since January 2022.

Burrows keeps her IG page private, and Hurts doesn’t post about his personal life on his Instagram account, but it’s only a matter of time until they make things Instagram official.