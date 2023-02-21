Emma Mackey & Her Boyfriend Are Now Instagram Official After *That* Kiss

The BAFTAs 2023 turned out to be a major night for Sex Education’s Emma Mackey, as she won EE’s Rising Star Award. Sadly, she also announced her exit from the Netflix series that very same evening. When asked if she’d be back for Season 5, the actor told Radio Times that she’d already “said goodbye to Maeve.” Meanwhile, fans may have noticed that Mackey shared a kiss with a mystery man as she stood up to accept her award during the ceremony. So who is Emma Mackey dating, and who did she celebrate her special moment with?

A representative for Mackey revealed to Bustle that she was at the ceremony with her partner Martin Aleman. He is a film director and photographer, who photographed Mackey for Flaunt Magazine in February 2022. Following the BAFTA win, Aleman shared a snap of Mackey on stage on his Insta stories with the caption “My love.” We stan a supportive couple!

The Sex Education star was previously in a relationship with fellow actor Dan Whitlam, going Instagram official in January 2018. Whitlam starred in an episode of A Discovery Of Witches in 2021 and the short films Hooked, On Your Behalf, and The Beginning And End of Everything. Whitlam posted photos of him and Mackey together on Instagram, including one back in 2019 of the pair in a fancy bathroom, in addition to snaps on the red carpet in Cannes.

Since leaving social media (Mackey deleted her Instagram in 2021), the actor has remained private about her social life. During an interview with Elle in 2021, Mackey explained that she has “spoken quite vociferously about Instagram and social media” because she doesn’t care much about the celebrity aspect of her job. “I think it just doesn’t correlate with who I am. I don’t really see why [the world should follow] someone like me, who just wants a simple life, which is hilarious because I don’t think I’ve chosen the right job for it,” she said.