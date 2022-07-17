Fatum Alford Is Really Coming For Drew Sidora On RHOA Season 14

First appearing at Kenya Moore’s birthday celebration for daughter Brooklyn on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14, Shereé Whitfield’s friend Fatum Alford brought her own tea to the party. After Drew Sidora repeated allegations that Shereé didn’t pay their so-called one-time shared assistant, Fatum defended her pal, revealing that the same assistant was spreading rumors that her husband, Ralph Pittman, is gay. Naturally, Drew didn’t take too kindly to Fatum spreading the false accusation about her husband, but the women’s drama didn’t end there.

For some reason, the newcomer just wasn’t ready to “drop it with Drew,” and she dropped another bombshell in RHOA Episode 9. Fatum, who describes herself as a real estate investor in her Instagram bio, revealed to the other women at Shereé’s pajama party that she had a professional colleague perform a background check on Drew and Ralph. Implying some type of “fraudulent” activity, Fatum claimed she discovered the couple had multiple aliases, including “Danielle.” Late arrival Drew didn’t learn about the undercover sleuthing until Kenya spilled the tea after a few too many cocktails, and naturally, another argument ensued. The Game alum accused Fatum of “stalking” her and denied any shady behavior, explaining that “Danielle” is the name of one of her assistants.

Appearing on Bravo’s July 11 RHOA after show with co-star Kandi Burruss, Drew held Shereé accountable for Fatum’s behavior in the episode, especially since they were moving toward “a more positive place” in their relationship. “I feel like if I bring a friend to the group, I’m responsible for that friend,” she explained, adding that she would “check” Fatum for crossing the line if she were in Shereé’s position. “I didn’t know her friend but I was trying to get to know Shereé. And I feel like we’re in the friend group, so how do you allow someone to come in and tear me down or look into my history? It just seemed very petty to me, it seemed very immature, it seemed pretty corny.”

Though Shereé didn’t reveal exactly how she and Fatum first met, she did say that her friend often brings her two children over to Chateau Shereé. According to Fatum’s Instagram, she is a single mother to a son and daughter, as well as a “progressive Muslim” from Djibouti, East Africa, with “Somali/Arab” roots. In a February 2013 tweet, she revealed her now-ex-husband to be Stephen Alford, the CEO of EDhear, an education-centric media production, strategy, and communications company.

Regardless of what happens between her and Drew, Fatum will likely be sticking around to support Shereé as she navigates her on-and-off relationship with Tyrone Gilliams. Though Bravo’s midseason RHOA trailer reveals Tyrone will return and appear on camera in the coming episodes, Fatum said on the show that she’s already attempted to play matchmaker for Shereé so she can finally break free from her so-called “crook” ex. With RHOA Season 14 only halfway to the finale, however, anything could happen in the meantime.