Presenter Gethin Jones has become a regular face on British television following his Blue Peter debut back in 2005, having appeared in some of the UK's biggest shows including Strictly Come Dancing, ITV's This Morning, and The One Show, to name a few. Now, the Welshman is trying is hand in the Celebrity Masterchef kitchen, who, alongside a lineup of other famous faces, will do his best to impress the judges and take home this year's title. But what else is there to know about the TV presenter? And who is Gethin Jones dating?

As The Sun reports, Jones is currently thought to be single, and after a quick scan of his instagram profile, this does indeed appear to be the case. Although, during an appearance on The One Show back in April, the former-Blue Peter host revealed how he'd recently been active in the dating world, albeit virtually. "I did a cooking date virtually — and it lasted for hours," he told co-host Alex Jones, the Express reports.

Back in 2017, Jones began dating German model Katya Zwara for a year, before splitting in 2018. Prior to this most recent relationship, the TV host dated former The Only Way is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh in 2014, and was previously engaged to Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins. However, the couple parted ways in 2011 after four years together.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As previously mentioned, Jones currently stars as a contestant in the 15th series of Celebrity Masterchef. Discussing his latest gig with the Radio Times, the presenter revealed how the BBC cooking show was more nerve-racking that he perhaps anticipated. "I’d like to think I’m quite good under pressure — I’ve broken bones on camera, I’ve achieved life time ambitions, I’ve been really scared, I’ve been attacked by an alligator — but I could not for the life of me work out why my hand was shaking so much when I was trying to chop a spud in that kitchen," he recalled.

Jones went onto compare his Masterchef experience to Strictly Come Dancing, on which he competed alongside dance partner Camilla Dallerup back in 2007.

“With Strictly you knew you were going to be scared but cooking, you think is going to be ok because you do it, so I think the element of surprise got me."

Celebrity Masterchef is currently airing on BBC One.