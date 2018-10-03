The Serpent stars Jenna Coleman and tells the remarkable true story of a dark and murderous couple. She plays Marie-Andrée Leclerc, girlfriend to conman Charles Sobhraj in the new show but who is Jenna Coleman dating in real life?

You may know Jenna Coleman best as Clara from Doctor Who or as the lead in Victoria. She’s had big romances played out on screen but her private life has been kept just that. It would seem that Coleman is going into 2021 single. It’s been reported that in July 2020 Coleman split with her boyfriend of four years and Victoria co-star Tom Hughes. Her social media has been a mix of promotions for her latest project, The Serpent and her expressing new found joys in the simple things during the pandemic.

Hughes and Coleman starred alongside each other from 2016 as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert and it’s been said that they fell for each other on set. A source told the Mail on Sunday at the time, "The reason the chemistry is so tangible is because they are dating in real life. Those scenes are very real. They are completely hooked on one another. They wanted to keep it quiet because they didn’t want their professionalism called into question."

However, over the summer it was reported that their relationship had come to an end but the pair have made an effort to “salvage their friendship.” A source told The Sun, “Both Tom and Jenna are terribly sad, but the relationship ran its course. There was no third party involved. Jenna’s career is going from strength to strength, she’s being offered increasingly more roles abroad, especially Los Angeles, and she wants to focus on this while she’s still young.”

While she may be best known for her title role in Victoria, Coleman has starred in The Cry, Me Before You, and Inside No. 9 in recent years and will return to your screens on Jan. 1 in BBC One’s The Serpent. The eight part series tells the story of Charles Sobhraj (played by Tahar Rahim) and Marie-Andrée Leclerc (played by Coleman) two of Interpol’s most wanted murder suspects in the 1970s. As he posed as a gem dealer the couple became the lead murder suspects in a series of murders in India, Thailand, and Nepal.

Speaking about Marie-Andrée Leclerc to TV Mag she said, “she was a young girl who’d not really left Canada before - she met this man and within a month the drugging of tourists began, and she was completely on that train journey with him. I think she was so obsessive about Charles, she must have been living in a delusional state.”

You can catch the first episode of The Serpent on Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. on BBC One.